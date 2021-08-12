Oakland 17, Cleveland 0

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|17
|14
|17
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|
|Canha lf
|6
|1
|1
|3
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|2
|3
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Piscotty ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|6
|0
|1
|2
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moreland dh
|5
|3
|2
|2
|
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|3
|3
|0
|
|Mercado lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|3
|2
|2
|
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|1
|3
|0
|0
|
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown rf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|030
|252
|041
|—
|17
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Bassitt (1). DP_Oakland 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Oakland 10, Cleveland 4. 2B_Murphy (21), Marte (3), Canha (18), Rosario (19). HR_Moreland 2 (9). SF_Brown (2).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt W,12-3
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Puk
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morgan L,1-5
|4
|
|3
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Garza
|0
|
|1
|4
|4
|3
|0
|Perez
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Young
|2
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Parker
|1
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
Garza pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Morgan 2 (Moreland,Marte), Young (Piscotty).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:27. A_16,559 (34,788).
