Sports News

Oakland 17, Cleveland 0

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 4:54 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 17 14 17 Totals 28 0 3 0
Canha lf 6 1 1 3 Straw cf 3 0 0 0
Marte cf 3 0 2 3 Rosario ss 4 0 1 0
Piscotty ph-rf 1 0 1 2 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0
Olson 1b 6 0 1 2 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0
Moreland dh 5 3 2 2 Ramos c 3 0 1 0
Harrison 2b 0 1 0 0 Zimmer rf 1 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 4 3 3 0 Mercado lf 3 0 1 0
Murphy c 4 3 2 2 Miller 1b 3 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 1 3 0 0 Giménez 2b 3 0 0 0
Brown rf-cf 5 1 1 1
Andrus ss 5 2 1 2
Oakland 030 252 041 17
Cleveland 000 000 000 0

E_Bassitt (1). DP_Oakland 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Oakland 10, Cleveland 4. 2B_Murphy (21), Marte (3), Canha (18), Rosario (19). HR_Moreland 2 (9). SF_Brown (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bassitt W,12-3 6 3 0 0 2 6
Puk 1 0 0 0 1 0
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Morgan L,1-5 4 3 5 5 3 1
Garza 0 1 4 4 3 0
Perez 1 1-3 3 3 3 3 0
Young 2 1-3 3 4 4 1 1
Parker 1 1-3 4 1 1 0 2

Garza pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Morgan 2 (Moreland,Marte), Young (Piscotty).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:27. A_16,559 (34,788).

Sports News

