Sports News

Oakland 4, Cleveland 3

The Associated Press
August 10, 2021 11:10 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 8 4 Totals 33 3 6 2
Canha lf 5 0 0 0 Straw cf 5 1 2 0
Piscotty rf 0 0 0 0 Rosario ss 5 1 2 1
Marte cf 5 1 1 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 Reyes dh 2 0 0 0
Lowrie dh 5 0 1 2 Zimmer pr-dh 1 0 0 0
Harrison 2b 2 1 1 0 Ramirez lf 3 0 1 1
Kemp 2b 2 0 0 0 Mercado rf 4 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 0 1 1 Miller 1b 3 0 1 0
Brown rf-lf 3 1 2 1 Hedges c 2 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 Clement 2b 3 1 0 0
Andrus ss 4 1 0 0 Giménez ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Oakland 010 100 010 1 4
Cleveland 120 000 000 0 3

E_Canha (2). DP_Oakland 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Cleveland 8. 2B_Harrison (1), Murphy (20), Lowrie (20), Straw (3). HR_Brown (14). SB_Marte (8), Zimmer (8), Brown (3). S_Hedges (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Manaea 1 2-3 5 3 3 3 2
Smith 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Puk 1 0 0 0 0 2
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 0
Romo 1 0 0 0 2 0
Trivino W,5-4 1 0 0 0 1 0
Chafin S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
McKenzie 6 4 2 2 1 5
Shaw H,15 1 0 0 0 1 1
Karinchak BS,11-15 1 2 1 1 0 0
Clase 1 1 0 0 1 0
Wittgren L,2-5 1 1 1 0 1 1

HBP_McKenzie (Harrison).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:42. A_13,041 (34,788).

Sports News

