Oakland 4, Cleveland 3

Oakland Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 8 4 Totals 33 3 6 2 Canha lf 5 0 0 0 Straw cf 5 1 2 0 Piscotty rf 0 0 0 0 Rosario ss 5 1 2 1 Marte cf 5 1 1 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 Reyes dh 2 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 5 0 1 2 Zimmer pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 2 1 1 0 Ramirez lf 3 0 1 1 Kemp 2b 2 0 0 0 Mercado rf 4 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 1 1 Miller 1b 3 0 1 0 Brown rf-lf 3 1 2 1 Hedges c 2 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 Clement 2b 3 1 0 0 Andrus ss 4 1 0 0 Giménez ph-2b 1 0 0 0

Oakland 010 100 010 1 — 4 Cleveland 120 000 000 0 — 3

E_Canha (2). DP_Oakland 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Cleveland 8. 2B_Harrison (1), Murphy (20), Lowrie (20), Straw (3). HR_Brown (14). SB_Marte (8), Zimmer (8), Brown (3). S_Hedges (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Manaea 1 2-3 5 3 3 3 2 Smith 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Puk 1 0 0 0 0 2 Petit 1 0 0 0 0 0 Romo 1 0 0 0 2 0 Trivino W,5-4 1 0 0 0 1 0 Chafin S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cleveland McKenzie 6 4 2 2 1 5 Shaw H,15 1 0 0 0 1 1 Karinchak BS,11-15 1 2 1 1 0 0 Clase 1 1 0 0 1 0 Wittgren L,2-5 1 1 1 0 1 1

HBP_McKenzie (Harrison).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:42. A_13,041 (34,788).

