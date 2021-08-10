Oakland 4, Cleveland 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|4
|7
|
|Canha lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Piscotty rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Marte cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Lowrie dh
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.255
|Harrison 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Kemp 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Brown rf-lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.208
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.212
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|2
|6
|7
|
|Straw cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Reyes dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.268
|1-Zimmer pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Ramirez lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Mercado rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.145
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|Clement 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|a-Giménez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Oakland
|010
|100
|010
|1_4
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|120
|000
|000
|0_3
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Clement in the 9th.
1-ran for Reyes in the 8th.
E_Canha (2). LOB_Oakland 8, Cleveland 8. 2B_Harrison (1), Murphy (20), Lowrie (20), Straw (3). HR_Brown (14), off McKenzie. RBIs_Murphy (50), Brown (32), Lowrie 2 (58), Ramirez (30), Rosario (34). SB_Marte (8), Zimmer (8), Brown (3). CS_Harrison (1). S_Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Andrus 3, Kemp 3); Cleveland 4 (Mercado 2, Reyes, Straw, Zimmer). RISP_Oakland 3 for 12; Cleveland 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Chapman, Lowrie, Marte, Giménez. LIDP_Mercado. GIDP_Andrus, Clement.
DP_Oakland 2 (Harrison, Chapman, Andrus, Harrison; Andrus, Kemp, Andrus); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Clement, Miller).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|69
|3.43
|Smith
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|40
|4.50
|Puk
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Petit
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.98
|Romo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|3.19
|Trivino, W, 5-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|1.84
|Chafin, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|86
|5.66
|Shaw, H, 15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.96
|Karinchak, BS, 11-15
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|3.62
|Clase
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|1.71
|Wittgren, L, 2-5
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|24
|4.79
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 2-0. IBB_off Wittgren (Olson). HBP_McKenzie (Harrison).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:42. A_13,041 (34,788).
