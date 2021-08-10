On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Oakland 4, Cleveland 3

The Associated Press
August 10, 2021 11:10 pm
1 min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 8 4 4 7
Canha lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Piscotty rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .206
Marte cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .400
Olson 1b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .287
Lowrie dh 5 0 1 2 0 2 .255
Harrison 2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .296
Kemp 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Murphy c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .220
Brown rf-lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .208
Chapman 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .212
Andrus ss 4 1 0 0 0 0 .231
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 2 6 7
Straw cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .304
Rosario ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .279
Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .254
Reyes dh 2 0 0 0 2 1 .268
1-Zimmer pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Ramirez lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .261
Mercado rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Miller 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .145
Hedges c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .178
Clement 2b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .239
a-Giménez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Oakland 010 100 010 1_4 8 1
Cleveland 120 000 000 0_3 6 0

a-grounded out for Clement in the 9th.

1-ran for Reyes in the 8th.

E_Canha (2). LOB_Oakland 8, Cleveland 8. 2B_Harrison (1), Murphy (20), Lowrie (20), Straw (3). HR_Brown (14), off McKenzie. RBIs_Murphy (50), Brown (32), Lowrie 2 (58), Ramirez (30), Rosario (34). SB_Marte (8), Zimmer (8), Brown (3). CS_Harrison (1). S_Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Andrus 3, Kemp 3); Cleveland 4 (Mercado 2, Reyes, Straw, Zimmer). RISP_Oakland 3 for 12; Cleveland 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Chapman, Lowrie, Marte, Giménez. LIDP_Mercado. GIDP_Andrus, Clement.

DP_Oakland 2 (Harrison, Chapman, Andrus, Harrison; Andrus, Kemp, Andrus); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Clement, Miller).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea 1 2-3 5 3 3 3 2 69 3.43
Smith 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 40 4.50
Puk 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.98
Romo 1 0 0 0 2 0 22 3.19
Trivino, W, 5-4 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 1.84
Chafin, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McKenzie 6 4 2 2 1 5 86 5.66
Shaw, H, 15 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 2.96
Karinchak, BS, 11-15 1 2 1 1 0 0 18 3.62
Clase 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 1.71
Wittgren, L, 2-5 1 1 1 0 1 1 24 4.79

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 2-0. IBB_off Wittgren (Olson). HBP_McKenzie (Harrison).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:42. A_13,041 (34,788).

