On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

The Associated Press
August 19, 2021 5:24 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 6 5 7 8
Canha lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .241
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .341
Olson 1b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .279
Moreland dh 5 1 1 0 0 0 .229
Chapman 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .226
Brown rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .205
Murphy c 2 1 1 1 2 0 .222
Kemp 2b 2 0 0 1 2 0 .248
Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .230
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 8 3 5 3
Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Robert cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .336
Abreu dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .252
Jiménez lf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .315
Vaughn 1b 2 1 1 2 2 0 .263
Moncada 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .254
Goodwin rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Mendick ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .206
Collins c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .206
Oakland 001 101 200_5 6 1
Chicago 100 020 001_4 8 0

E_Andrus (14). LOB_Oakland 8, Chicago 9. 2B_Jiménez (6). HR_Murphy (14), off Cease; Chapman (19), off Cease; Olson (31), off Kopech; Vaughn (15), off Irvin. RBIs_Murphy (54), Kemp (21), Chapman (57), Olson 2 (81), Jiménez (22), Vaughn 2 (42). SB_Marte (13), Andrus (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Andrus 3, Moreland); Chicago 5 (Goodwin 2, Hernandez 2, Jiménez). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Chicago 1 for 5.

GIDP_Hernandez.

DP_Oakland 1 (Andrus, Kemp, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin, W, 9-11 6 7 3 3 4 1 87 3.57
Petit, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.23
Chafin, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00
Trivino, S, 20-22 1 1 1 0 0 1 15 1.75
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cease 6 4 3 3 4 5 102 4.06
Kopech, L, 3-2 1 2 2 2 0 1 13 2.74
Burr 1 0 0 0 2 2 24 2.59
Ruiz 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 3.35

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:57. A_23,853 (40,615).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 Crypto 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing