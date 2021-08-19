Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 6 5 7 8 Canha lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .241 Marte cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .341 Olson 1b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .279 Moreland dh 5 1 1 0 0 0 .229 Chapman 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .226 Brown rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .205 Murphy c 2 1 1 1 2 0 .222 Kemp 2b 2 0 0 1 2 0 .248 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .230

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 8 3 5 3 Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Robert cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .336 Abreu dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .252 Jiménez lf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .315 Vaughn 1b 2 1 1 2 2 0 .263 Moncada 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .254 Goodwin rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Mendick ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .206 Collins c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .206

Oakland 001 101 200_5 6 1 Chicago 100 020 001_4 8 0

E_Andrus (14). LOB_Oakland 8, Chicago 9. 2B_Jiménez (6). HR_Murphy (14), off Cease; Chapman (19), off Cease; Olson (31), off Kopech; Vaughn (15), off Irvin. RBIs_Murphy (54), Kemp (21), Chapman (57), Olson 2 (81), Jiménez (22), Vaughn 2 (42). SB_Marte (13), Andrus (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Andrus 3, Moreland); Chicago 5 (Goodwin 2, Hernandez 2, Jiménez). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Chicago 1 for 5.

GIDP_Hernandez.

DP_Oakland 1 (Andrus, Kemp, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin, W, 9-11 6 7 3 3 4 1 87 3.57 Petit, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.23 Chafin, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00 Trivino, S, 20-22 1 1 1 0 0 1 15 1.75

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cease 6 4 3 3 4 5 102 4.06 Kopech, L, 3-2 1 2 2 2 0 1 13 2.74 Burr 1 0 0 0 2 2 24 2.59 Ruiz 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 3.35

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:57. A_23,853 (40,615).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.