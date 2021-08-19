Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|7
|8
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.341
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.279
|Moreland dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.226
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Murphy c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.222
|Kemp 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.248
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|3
|5
|3
|
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Robert cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.336
|Abreu dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Jiménez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.315
|Vaughn 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.263
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Goodwin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Mendick ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Collins c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Oakland
|001
|101
|200_5
|6
|1
|Chicago
|100
|020
|001_4
|8
|0
E_Andrus (14). LOB_Oakland 8, Chicago 9. 2B_Jiménez (6). HR_Murphy (14), off Cease; Chapman (19), off Cease; Olson (31), off Kopech; Vaughn (15), off Irvin. RBIs_Murphy (54), Kemp (21), Chapman (57), Olson 2 (81), Jiménez (22), Vaughn 2 (42). SB_Marte (13), Andrus (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Andrus 3, Moreland); Chicago 5 (Goodwin 2, Hernandez 2, Jiménez). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Chicago 1 for 5.
GIDP_Hernandez.
DP_Oakland 1 (Andrus, Kemp, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, W, 9-11
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|4
|1
|87
|3.57
|Petit, H, 17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.23
|Chafin, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|Trivino, S, 20-22
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.75
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|4
|5
|102
|4.06
|Kopech, L, 3-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|13
|2.74
|Burr
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|2.59
|Ruiz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.35
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:57. A_23,853 (40,615).
Comments