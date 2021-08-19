Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Oakland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 35 4 8 3 Canha lf 4 0 0 0 Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 Marte cf 4 0 0 0 Robert cf 5 1 1 0 Olson 1b 4 1 1 2 Abreu dh 4 0 0 0 Moreland dh 5 1 1 0 Jiménez lf 4 1 1 1 Chapman 3b 4 1 2 1 Vaughn 1b 2 1 1 2 Brown rf 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 2 0 Murphy c 2 1 1 1 Goodwin rf 4 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 2 0 0 1 Mendick ss 4 0 1 0 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 Collins c 3 1 2 0

Oakland 001 101 200 — 5 Chicago 100 020 001 — 4

E_Andrus (14). DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Oakland 8, Chicago 9. 2B_Jiménez (6). HR_Murphy (14), Chapman (19), Olson (31), Vaughn (15). SB_Marte (13), Andrus (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Irvin W,9-11 6 7 3 3 4 1 Petit H,17 1 0 0 0 0 0 Chafin H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Trivino S,20-22 1 1 1 0 0 1

Chicago Cease 6 4 3 3 4 5 Kopech L,3-2 1 2 2 2 0 1 Burr 1 0 0 0 2 2 Ruiz 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:57. A_23,853 (40,615).

