On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

The Associated Press
August 19, 2021 5:24 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 35 4 8 3
Canha lf 4 0 0 0 Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0
Marte cf 4 0 0 0 Robert cf 5 1 1 0
Olson 1b 4 1 1 2 Abreu dh 4 0 0 0
Moreland dh 5 1 1 0 Jiménez lf 4 1 1 1
Chapman 3b 4 1 2 1 Vaughn 1b 2 1 1 2
Brown rf 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 2 0
Murphy c 2 1 1 1 Goodwin rf 4 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 2 0 0 1 Mendick ss 4 0 1 0
Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 Collins c 3 1 2 0
Oakland 001 101 200 5
Chicago 100 020 001 4

E_Andrus (14). DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Oakland 8, Chicago 9. 2B_Jiménez (6). HR_Murphy (14), Chapman (19), Olson (31), Vaughn (15). SB_Marte (13), Andrus (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Irvin W,9-11 6 7 3 3 4 1
Petit H,17 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Trivino S,20-22 1 1 1 0 0 1
Chicago
Cease 6 4 3 3 4 5
Kopech L,3-2 1 2 2 2 0 1
Burr 1 0 0 0 2 2
Ruiz 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:57. A_23,853 (40,615).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 Crypto 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Construction work continues in the Cannon House Office Building's east wing