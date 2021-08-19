Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|3
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robert cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Abreu dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moreland dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Vaughn 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Murphy c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Goodwin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Mendick ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Collins c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Oakland
|001
|101
|200
|—
|5
|Chicago
|100
|020
|001
|—
|4
E_Andrus (14). DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Oakland 8, Chicago 9. 2B_Jiménez (6). HR_Murphy (14), Chapman (19), Olson (31), Vaughn (15). SB_Marte (13), Andrus (11).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Irvin W,9-11
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|4
|1
|Petit H,17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Trivino S,20-22
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cease
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Kopech L,3-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Burr
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Ruiz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:57. A_23,853 (40,615).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments