Oakland 6, Texas 3

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|6
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Canha lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Hernandez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Marte cf
|5
|1
|4
|1
|
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lowrie dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Holt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peters cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Martin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piscotty ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Texas
|100
|001
|010
|—
|3
|Oakland
|300
|201
|00x
|—
|6
E_Heim (3), Murphy (4). DP_Texas 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 8. 2B_García (15), Lowe (13), Murphy (19), Canha (17). 3B_Kiner-Falefa (3). HR_Kiner-Falefa (7), Brown (13). SB_Marte (7). SF_Hernandez (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles L,5-9
|5
|1-3
|10
|6
|6
|4
|4
|Santana
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Benjamin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kaprielian W,6-4
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Chafin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Petit
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Diekman H,9
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trivino S,18-20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Lyles.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:00. A_9,548 (46,847).
