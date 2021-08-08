Oakland 6, Texas 3

Texas Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 34 6 12 6 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 2 2 1 Canha lf 4 2 2 0 Hernandez 3b 3 0 0 1 Marte cf 5 1 4 1 García rf 3 1 1 0 Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 3 0 1 1 Lowrie dh 3 1 1 2 Ibáñez 2b 4 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 4 1 2 0 Heim c 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 1 2 Holt dh 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Peters cf 4 0 0 0 Brown rf 3 1 1 1 J.Martin lf 3 0 0 0 Piscotty ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0

Texas 100 001 010 — 3 Oakland 300 201 00x — 6

E_Heim (3), Murphy (4). DP_Texas 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 8. 2B_García (15), Lowe (13), Murphy (19), Canha (17). 3B_Kiner-Falefa (3). HR_Kiner-Falefa (7), Brown (13). SB_Marte (7). SF_Hernandez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Lyles L,5-9 5 1-3 10 6 6 4 4 Santana 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Benjamin 1 1 0 0 0 1

Oakland Kaprielian W,6-4 6 3 2 2 2 4 Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 2 Petit 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Diekman H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Trivino S,18-20 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Lyles.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:00. A_9,548 (46,847).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.