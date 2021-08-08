Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 6, Texas 3

The Associated Press
August 8, 2021 7:24 pm
< a min read
      
Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 4 3 Totals 34 6 12 6
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 2 2 1 Canha lf 4 2 2 0
Hernandez 3b 3 0 0 1 Marte cf 5 1 4 1
García rf 3 1 1 0 Olson 1b 2 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 3 0 1 1 Lowrie dh 3 1 1 2
Ibáñez 2b 4 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 4 1 2 0
Heim c 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 0 1 2
Holt dh 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0
Peters cf 4 0 0 0 Brown rf 3 1 1 1
J.Martin lf 3 0 0 0 Piscotty ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0
Texas 100 001 010 3
Oakland 300 201 00x 6

E_Heim (3), Murphy (4). DP_Texas 2, Oakland 0. LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 8. 2B_García (15), Lowe (13), Murphy (19), Canha (17). 3B_Kiner-Falefa (3). HR_Kiner-Falefa (7), Brown (13). SB_Marte (7). SF_Hernandez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lyles L,5-9 5 1-3 10 6 6 4 4
Santana 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Benjamin 1 1 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Kaprielian W,6-4 6 3 2 2 2 4
Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 2
Petit 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Diekman H,9 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Trivino S,18-20 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Lyles.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

T_3:00. A_9,548 (46,847).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise