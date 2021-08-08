Oakland 6, Texas 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|4
|8
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Hernandez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.249
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|Holt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Peters cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.182
|J.Martin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|6
|4
|6
|
|Canha lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Marte cf
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.425
|Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.285
|Lowrie dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.256
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.220
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Brown rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.201
|a-Piscotty ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Texas
|100
|001
|010_3
|4
|1
|Oakland
|300
|201
|00x_6
|12
|1
a-flied out for Brown in the 8th.
E_Heim (3), Murphy (4). LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 8. 2B_García (15), Lowe (13), Murphy (19), Canha (17). 3B_Kiner-Falefa (3). HR_Kiner-Falefa (7), off Petit; Brown (13), off Lyles. RBIs_Lowe (51), Hernandez (1), Kiner-Falefa (37), Lowrie 2 (56), Murphy 2 (49), Brown (31), Marte (6). SB_Marte (7). CS_Marte (0). SF_Hernandez.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Ibáñez, J.Martin); Oakland 3 (Chapman 2, Olson, Harrison 2). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Oakland 3 for 8.
GIDP_Harrison, Olson.
DP_Texas 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Ibáñez, Lowe; Hernandez, Kiner-Falefa, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 5-9
|5
|1-3
|10
|6
|6
|4
|4
|114
|5.46
|Santana
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.67
|Benjamin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|7.53
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian, W, 6-4
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|84
|3.22
|Chafin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.00
|Petit
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|3.04
|Diekman, H, 9
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.07
|Trivino, S, 18-20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|1.88
Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-0, Diekman 1-0. WP_Lyles.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:00. A_9,548 (46,847).
