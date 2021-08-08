Oakland 6, Texas 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 4 3 4 8 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .258 Hernandez 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .250 García rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .251 Lowe 1b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .249 Ibáñez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Heim c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .204 Holt dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Peters cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .182 J.Martin lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 12 6 4 6 Canha lf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .254 Marte cf 5 1 4 1 0 1 .425 Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .285 Lowrie dh 3 1 1 2 1 0 .256 Harrison 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .280 Murphy c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .220 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213 Brown rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .201 a-Piscotty ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .233

Texas 100 001 010_3 4 1 Oakland 300 201 00x_6 12 1

a-flied out for Brown in the 8th.

E_Heim (3), Murphy (4). LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 8. 2B_García (15), Lowe (13), Murphy (19), Canha (17). 3B_Kiner-Falefa (3). HR_Kiner-Falefa (7), off Petit; Brown (13), off Lyles. RBIs_Lowe (51), Hernandez (1), Kiner-Falefa (37), Lowrie 2 (56), Murphy 2 (49), Brown (31), Marte (6). SB_Marte (7). CS_Marte (0). SF_Hernandez.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Ibáñez, J.Martin); Oakland 3 (Chapman 2, Olson, Harrison 2). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Oakland 3 for 8.

GIDP_Harrison, Olson.

DP_Texas 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Ibáñez, Lowe; Hernandez, Kiner-Falefa, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles, L, 5-9 5 1-3 10 6 6 4 4 114 5.46 Santana 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 4.67 Benjamin 1 1 0 0 0 1 22 7.53

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kaprielian, W, 6-4 6 3 2 2 2 4 84 3.22 Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 0.00 Petit 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 17 3.04 Diekman, H, 9 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.07 Trivino, S, 18-20 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 1.88

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-0, Diekman 1-0. WP_Lyles.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:00. A_9,548 (46,847).

