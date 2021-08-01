Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|8
|13
|8
|3
|7
|
|Canha lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Marte cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.280
|Lowrie dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Laureano rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Gomes c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.400
|Harrison 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|3
|8
|
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.229
|Stassi c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.310
|Thaiss 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Marsh cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|Mayfield 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.204
|Eaton rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|a-Gosselin ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Oakland
|005
|012
|000_8
|13
|0
|Los Angeles
|210
|000
|000_3
|5
|0
a-flied out for Eaton in the 8th.
LOB_Oakland 10, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Mayfield (3). HR_Olson (28), off Detmers; Gomes (1), off Detmers; Stassi (10), off Jefferies. RBIs_Olson 3 (70), Gomes 3 (3), Lowrie 2 (53), Stassi 2 (24), Mayfield (9). SB_Marte 3 (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Lowrie, Harrison, Gomes 2, Canha); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher). RISP_Oakland 3 for 9; Los Angeles 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Andrus. GIDP_Ohtani.
DP_Oakland 2 (Harrison, Chapman, Olson; Harrison, Chapman, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jefferies, W, 1-0
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|73
|5.40
|Petit
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.02
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.18
|Chafin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Romo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.35
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers, L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|2
|82
|12.46
|Warren
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|3.38
|Selman
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|27.00
|J.Guerra
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|42
|4.84
Inherited runners-scored_Warren 2-1, Selman 1-1. IBB_off Selman (Olson). HBP_Detmers (Olson), Selman (Laureano).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:08. A_21,597 (45,517).
