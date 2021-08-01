Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 8 13 8 3 7 Canha lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .256 Marte cf 4 2 3 0 1 0 .313 Olson 1b 3 1 1 3 1 1 .280 Lowrie dh 5 1 2 2 0 1 .261 Laureano rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .243 Gomes c 5 1 2 3 0 0 .400 Harrison 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Chapman 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .216 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .234

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 5 3 3 8 Fletcher 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .304 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Upton lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .229 Stassi c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .310 Thaiss 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Marsh cf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .182 Mayfield 3b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .204 Eaton rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .262 a-Gosselin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276

Oakland 005 012 000_8 13 0 Los Angeles 210 000 000_3 5 0

a-flied out for Eaton in the 8th.

LOB_Oakland 10, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Mayfield (3). HR_Olson (28), off Detmers; Gomes (1), off Detmers; Stassi (10), off Jefferies. RBIs_Olson 3 (70), Gomes 3 (3), Lowrie 2 (53), Stassi 2 (24), Mayfield (9). SB_Marte 3 (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Lowrie, Harrison, Gomes 2, Canha); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher). RISP_Oakland 3 for 9; Los Angeles 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Andrus. GIDP_Ohtani.

DP_Oakland 2 (Harrison, Chapman, Olson; Harrison, Chapman, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jefferies, W, 1-0 5 3 3 3 3 3 73 5.40 Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.02 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.18 Chafin 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Romo 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.35

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Detmers, L, 0-1 4 1-3 6 6 6 2 2 82 12.46 Warren 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 23 3.38 Selman 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 21 27.00 J.Guerra 3 3 0 0 0 3 42 4.84

Inherited runners-scored_Warren 2-1, Selman 1-1. IBB_off Selman (Olson). HBP_Detmers (Olson), Selman (Laureano).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:08. A_21,597 (45,517).

