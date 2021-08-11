Ober expected to start for the Twins against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (67-47, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (49-65, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.04 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.99 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +144, White Sox -168; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox travel to face the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

The Twins are 25-31 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .425 this season. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a .481 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The White Sox are 29-27 on the road. Chicago has a collective .249 this season, led by Tim Anderson with an average of .299.

The Twins won the last meeting 4-3. Griffin Jax secured his third victory and Willians Astudillo went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Dallas Keuchel took his sixth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 61 RBIs and is batting .272.

Anderson leads the White Sox with 123 hits and has 44 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .230 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by four runs

White Sox: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Jorge Alcala: (triceps), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

