Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Odorizzi, Astros to take on Otto, Rangers

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Houston Astros (75-52, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (44-83, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (6-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Rangers: Glenn Otto (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +180, Astros -220; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Houston will play on Friday.

The Rangers are 28-34 in home games in 2020. Texas is hitting a collective batting average of .226 this season, led by Isiah Kiner-Falefa with an average of .265.

The Astros are 34-27 on the road. Houston has a collective on-base percentage of .336, led by Yuli Gurriel with a mark of .382.

The Astros won the last meeting 3-1. Zack Greinke earned his 10th victory and Abraham Toro went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Dennis Santana registered his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 71 RBIs and is batting .244.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 51 extra base hits and is batting .284.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .271 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Astros: 5-5, .291 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Charlie Culberson: (covid-19), Eli White: (elbow), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Joe Barlow: (finger), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Dane Dunning: (covid-19), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonah Heim: (covid-19).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Chas McCormick: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA welcomes 118 new Corps members