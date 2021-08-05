On Air: Ask the CIO
Officiating head Al Riveron, NFL’s 1st Hispanic ref, retires

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 1:54 pm
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — NFL officiating chief Al Riveron, a Cuban who became the league’s first Hispanic referee, is retiring Friday.

Riveron worked as an on-field official for nine years and became a member of the NFL’s officiating staff in 2013.

He will be replaced by two of the league’s senior vice president in officiating, Walter Anderson, a former referee, and Perry Fewell, a former coach.

“Al has been a tremendous advocate for officiating during his distinguished career,” Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said in a memo to staff. “We thank Al for his contributions to football and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

