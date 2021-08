Ohtani dominates on mound, homers in 3-1 Angels win

DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Wednesday.

The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went 1 for 3 with first-inning single.

Instead, Ohtani put on a show.

The Japanese right-hander allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked none. He also became the first major leaguer to hit 40 homers in a season in which he pitched at least 15 games. The previous record was 29 by Babe Ruth in 1919.

Rasiel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 27th save, retiring Cabrera on a fly ball to the warning track in right.

Tigers starter Tarik Skubal allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The Angels jumped in front on Justin Upton’s two-run homer in the first, a drive over the Angels bullpen in left-center. But Willi Castro responded for the Tigers, hitting a solo drive in the fifth for his eighth homer.

Ohtani gave himself an insurance run by leading off the eighth with a 430-foot drive to right, drawing an ovation and “M-V-P” chants from the crowd.

MOVES

The Angels optioned right-hander James Hoyt to Triple-A Salt Lake, placed left-hander Patrick Sandoval (back) on the 10-day injured list and recalled righties Aaron Siegers and Andrew Wentz from Salt Lake.

MORRIS OUT OF TV BOOTH

Former Tiger Craig Monroe filled in on the Bally Sports Detroit broadcast after Jack Morris was suspended indefinitely for racist remarks made while discussing Ohtani during Tuesday’s game. Monroe is a regular on game broadcasts, usually working on the pregame and postgame shows.

UP NEXT

Los Angeles will try to sweep the three-game series on Thursday afternoon. José Quintana (0-3, 6.12 ERA) pitches for the Angels, and Matt Manning (3-5, 6.10 ERA) starts for the Tigers.

