Olivia Podmore, New Zealand 2016 Olympic cyclist, dies at 24

The Associated Press
August 10, 2021 2:41 pm
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Olivia Podmore, a track cyclist for New Zealand who competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, has died. She was 24.

Her country’s Olympic committee said she died “suddenly” Monday but did not disclose a cause or other details.

Podmore also represented New Zealand at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Cycling New Zealand, the sport’s domestic governing body, on Tuesday described Podmore on its social media accounts as a “much loved and respected rider.”

The organization noted that many are “understandably devastated” and, without elaboration, urged people to seek help for mental health if needed.

“Be kind to each other and take care of each other,” the statement said.

The Olympic committee said it has begun offering support to athletes and staff on the country’s Olympic team.

___

