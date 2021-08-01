Olympic Athletics Results

Monday
Men
Hammer Throw
Qualification
Group A
1. Quentin Bigot, France, (78.73), 258-3 3-4 (Q).
2. Mykhaylo Kokhan, Ukraine, (78.36), 257-1 1-4 (Q).
3. Nick Miller, Britain, (76.93), 252-5.
4. Esref Apak, Turkey, (76.76), 251-10 1-4.
5. Pawel Fajdek, Poland, (76.46), 250-10 1-2.
6. Serghei Marghiev, Moldova, (75.94), 249-2.
7. Valeriy Pronkin, ROC, (75.80), 248-8 1-2.
8. Gabriel Kehr, Chile, (75.60), 248-0 1-2.
9. Bence Halasz, Hungary, (75.39), 247-4 1-4.
10. Diego del Real, Mexico, (75.17), 246-7 1-2.
11. Alex Young, United States, (75.09), 246-4 1-2.
12. Ivan Tikhon, Belarus, (74.57), 244-8.
13. Christos Frantzeskakis, Greece, (72.19), 236-10 1-4.
14. Hleb Dudarau, Belarus, (71.60), 234-11.
15. Sukhrob Khodjaev, Uzbekistan, (71.26), 233-9 3-4.
Group B
1. Wojciech Nowicki, Poland, (79.78), 261-9 (Q).
2. Rudy Winkler, United States, (78.81), 258-7 (Q).
3. Eivind Henriksen, Norway, (78.79), 258-6 (Q).
4. Javier Cienfuegos, Spain, (76.91), 252-4.
5. Daniel Haugh, United States, (75.73), 248-5 3-4.
6. Humberto Mansilla, Chile, (74.76), 245-3 1-2.
7. Yury Vasilchanka, Belarus, (74.00), 242-9 1-2.
8. Hlib Piskunov, Ukraine, (73.84), 242-3 1-4.
9. Tristan Schwandke, Germany, (73.77), 242-0 1-2.
10. Michail Anastasakis, Greece, (73.52), 241-2 3-4.
11. Mostafa Elgamel, Egypt, (72.76), 238-8 3-4.
12. Marcel Lomnicky, Slovakia, (72.52), 237-11 1-4.
13. Ashraf Amgad El Seify, Qatar, (71.84), 235-8 1-2.
14. Taylor Campbell, Britain, (71.34), 234-0 3-4.
15. Mergen Mamedov, Turkmenistan, (67.53), 221-6 3-4.
16. Ozkan Baltaci, Turkey, (63.63), 208-9 1-4.
Women
1500m
Round 1
Heat 1
1. Gabriela Debues-Stafford, Canada, 4:03.70 (Q).
2. Laura Muir, Britain, 4:03.89 (Q).
3. Winny Chebet, Kenya, 4:03.93 (Q).
4. Sara Kuivisto, Finland, 4:04.10 (Q).
5. Freweyni Gebreezibeher, Ethiopia, 4:04.12 (Q).
6. Kristiina Maki, Czech Republic, 4:04.55 (Q).
7. Marta Perez, Spain, 4:04.76.
8. Cory Ann McGee, United States, 4:05.15.
9. Elise Vanderelst, Belgium, 4:05.63.
10. Ciara Mageean, Ireland, 4:07.29.
11. Federica del Buono, Italy, 4:07.70.
12. Laura Esther Galvan Rodriguez, Mexico, 4:08.15.
13. Salome Afonso, Portugal, 4:10.80.
14. Georgia Griffith, Australia, 4:14.43.
15. Hanna Klein, Germany, 4:14.83.
Heat 2
1. Sifan Hassan, Netherlands, 4:05.17 (Q).
2. Jessica Hull, Australia, 4:05.28 (Q).
3. Elinor Purrier St. Pierre, United States, 4:05.34 (Q).
4. Gaia Sabbatini, Italy, 4:05.41 (Q).
5. Lemlem Hailu, Ethiopia, 4:05.49 (Q).
6. Diana Mezulianikova, Czech Republic, 4:05.49 (Q).
7. Revee Walcott-Nolan, Britain, 4:06.23.
8. Esther Guerrero, Spain, 4:07.08.
9. Ran Urabe, Japan, 4:07.90.
10. Natalia Hawthorn, Canada, 4:08.04.
11. Claudia Mihaela Bobocea, Romania, 4:09.19.
12. Edinah Jebitok, Kenya, 4:10.72 (qR).
13. Aisha Praught-Leer, Jamaica, 4:15.31.
14. Anjelina Nadai Lohalith, IOC Refugee Olympic Team, 4:31.65.
15. Maria Pia Fernandez, Uruguay, 4:59.56.
Heat 3
1. Faith Kipyegon, Kenya, 4:01.40 (Q).
2. Winnie Nanyondo, Uganda, 4:02.24 (Q).
3. Linden Hall, Australia, 4:02.27 (Q).
4. Nozomi Tanaka, Japan, 4:02.33 (Q).
5. Heather Maclean, United States, 4:02.40 (Q).
6. Katie Snowden, Britain, 4:02.77 (Q).
7. Lucia Stafford, Canada, 4:03.52.
8. Martyna Galant, Poland, 4:05.03.
9. Caterina Granz, Germany, 4:06.22.
10. Marta Pen Freitas, Portugal, 4:07.33.
11. Sarah Healy, Ireland, 4:09.78.
12. Diribe Welteji, Ethiopia, 4:10.25.
13. Simona Vrzalova, Czech Republic, 4:19.46.
14. Souhra Ali Mohamed, Djibouti, DNF.
14. Rababe Arafi, Morocco, DNF.
200m
Round 1
Heat 1
1. Marie-Josee Ta Lou, Ivory Coast, 22.30 (Q).
2. Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Bahamas, 22.40 (Q).
3. Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, Nigeria, 22.47 (Q).
4. Gloria Hooper, Italy, 23.16.
5. Ana Carolina Azevedo, Brazil, 23.20.
6. Olga Safronova, Kazakhstan, 23.64.
Heat 2
1. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica, 22.22 (Q).
2. Beatrice Masilingi, Namibia, 22.63 (Q).
3. Dafne Schippers, Netherlands, 23.13 (Q).
4. Lisa Marie Kwayie, Germany, 23.14.
5. Rafalia Spanoudaki, Greece, 23.16.
6. Lucia Moris, South Sudan, 25.24.
7. Najma Parveen, Pakistan, 28.12.
Heat 3
1. Mujinga Kambundji, Switzerland, 22.26 (Q).
2. Anavia Battle, United States, 22.54 (Q).
3. Gemima Joseph, France, 22.94 (Q).
4. Jael Bestue, Spain, 23.19.
5. Inna Eftimova, Bulgaria, 23.42.
Heat 4
1. Christine Mboma, Namibia, 22.11 (Q).
2. Gabrielle Thomas, United States, 22.20 (Q).
3. Aminatou Seyni, Niger, 22.72 (Q).
4. Roda Njobvu, Zambia, 23.33.
5. Jessica-Bianca Wessolly, Germany, 23.41.
6. Vitoria Cristina Rosa, Brazil, 23.59.
7. Dutee Chand, India, 23.85.
Heat 5
1. Anthonique Strachan, Bahamas, 22.76 (Q).
2. Lorene Dorcas Bazolo, Portugal, 23.21 (Q).
3. Dalia Kaddari, Italy, 23.26 (Q).
4. Shericka Jackson, Jamaica, 23.26.
5. Ivet Lalova-Collio, Bulgaria, 23.39.
6. Veronica Shanti Pereira, Singapore, 23.96.
Heat 6
1. Crystal Emmanuel, Canada, 22.74 (Q).
2. Beth Dobbin, Britain, 22.78 (Q).
3. Elaine Thompson-Herah, Jamaica, 22.86 (Q).
4. Imke Vervaet, Belgium, 23.05.
5. Phil Healy, Ireland, 23.21.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments