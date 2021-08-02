Olympic Athletics Results

Tuesday
Men
1500m
Round 1
Heat 1
1. Ismael Debjani, Belgium, 3:36.00 (Q).
2. Timothy Cheruiyot, Kenya, 3:36.01 (Q).
3. Oliver Hoare, Australia, 3:36.09 (Q).
4. Cole Hocker, United States, 3:36.16 (Q).
5. Abdelatif Sadiki, Morocco, 3:36.23 (Q).
6. Michal Rozmys, Poland, 3:36.28 (Q).
7. Josh Kerr, Britain, 3:36.29.
8. Ignacio Fontes, Spain, 3:36.95.
9. Samuel Tefera, Ethiopia, 3:37.78.
10. Filip Ingebrigtsen, Norway, 3:38.02.
11. Amos Bartelsmeyer, Germany, 3:38.36.
12. Istvan Szogi, Hungary, 3:38.79.
13. Abraham Guem, South Sudan, 3:40.86.
14. Alexis Miellet, France, 3:41.23.
15. Adam Ali Musab, Qatar, 3:42.55.
16. Felisberto de Deus, Timor-Leste, 3:51.03.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments