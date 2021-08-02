Trending:
Sports News

Olympic Athletics Results

The Associated Press
August 2, 2021 8:17 pm
< a min read
      

Tuesday

Men

1500m

Round 1

Heat 1

1. Ismael Debjani, Belgium, 3:36.00 (Q).

2. Timothy Cheruiyot, Kenya, 3:36.01 (Q).

3. Oliver Hoare, Australia, 3:36.09 (Q).

4. Cole Hocker, United States, 3:36.16 (Q).

5. Abdelatif Sadiki, Morocco, 3:36.23 (Q).

6. Michal Rozmys, Poland, 3:36.28 (Q).

7. Josh Kerr, Britain, 3:36.29.

8. Ignacio Fontes, Spain, 3:36.95.

9. Samuel Tefera, Ethiopia, 3:37.78.

10. Filip Ingebrigtsen, Norway, 3:38.02.

11. Amos Bartelsmeyer, Germany, 3:38.36.

12. Istvan Szogi, Hungary, 3:38.79.

13. Abraham Guem, South Sudan, 3:40.86.

14. Alexis Miellet, France, 3:41.23.

15. Adam Ali Musab, Qatar, 3:42.55.

16. Felisberto de Deus, Timor-Leste, 3:51.03.

