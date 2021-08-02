Olympic Badminton Results

Monday
Men
Singles
Finals
Bronze Medal Match
Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, Indonesia, def. Kevin Cordon, Guatemala, 21-11, 21-13.
Gold Medal Match
Viktor Axelsen, Denmark, def. Chen Long, China, 21-15, 21-12.
Women
Doubles
Finals
Bronze Medal Match
South Korea (Kim Soyeong; Kong Heeyong), def. South Korea (Lee Sohee; Shin Seungchan), 21-10, 21-17.
Gold Medal Match
Indonesia (Greysia Polii; Apriyani Rahayu), def. China (Chen Qing Chen; Jia Yi Fan), 21-19, 21-15.
