Sports News

Olympic Badminton Results

The Associated Press
August 2, 2021 12:57 am
Monday

Men

Singles

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, Indonesia, def. Kevin Cordon, Guatemala, 21-11, 21-13.

Gold Medal Match

Viktor Axelsen, Denmark, def. Chen Long, China, 21-15, 21-12.

Women

Doubles

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

South Korea (Kim Soyeong; Kong Heeyong), def. South Korea (Lee Sohee; Shin Seungchan), 21-10, 21-17.

Gold Medal Match

Indonesia (Greysia Polii; Apriyani Rahayu), def. China (Chen Qing Chen; Jia Yi Fan), 21-19, 21-15.

