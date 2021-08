Saturday

Men

Finals

Bronze Medal Match

Qatar (Ahmed Tijan; Cherif Younousse), def. Latvia (Martins Plavins; Edgars Tocs), 21-12, 21-18.

Gold Medal Match

Norway (Anders Berntsen Mol; Christian Sandlie Sorum), def. ROC (Viacheslav Krasilnikov; Oleg Stoyanovskiy), 21-17, 21-18.

