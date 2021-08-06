Olympic Cycling Results

Friday
Women
Sprint
Qualifying
1. Lea Sophie Friedrich, Germany, 10.310 (Q).
2. Kelsey Mitchell, Canada, 10.346 (Q).
3. Emma Hinze, Germany, 10.381 (Q).
4. Mathilde Gros, France, 10.400 (Q).
5. Lauriane Genest, Canada, 10.460 (Q).
6. Olena Starikova, Ukraine, 10.461 (Q).
7. Shanne Braspennincx, Netherlands, 10.479 (Q).
8. Katy Marchant, Britain, 10.495 (Q).
9. Lee Wai Sze, Hong Kong, 10.538 (Q).
10. Zhong Tianshi, China, 10.559 (Q).
11. Ellesse Andrews, New Zealand, 10.563 (Q).
12. Daria Shmeleva, ROC, 10.667 (Q).
13. Anastasiia Voinova, ROC, 10.669 (Q).
14. Kaarle McCulloch, Australia, 10.679 (Q).
15. Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez, Mexico, 10.682 (Q).
16. Simona Krupeckaite, Lithuania, 10.706 (Q).
17. Yuka Kobayashi, Japan, 10.711 (Q).
18. Bao Shanju, China, 10.723 (Q).
19. Yuli Verdugo Osuna, Mexico, 10.818 (Q).
20. Madalyn Godby, United States, 10.869 (Q).
21. Lee Hyejin, South Korea, 10.904 (Q).
22. Charlene du Preez, South Africa, 10.974 (Q).
23. Liubov Basova, Ukraine, 10.981 (Q).
24. Migle Marozaite, Lithuania, 11.031 (Q).
25. Urszula Los, Poland, 11.047.
26. Marlena Karwacka, Poland, 11.083.
27. Kirstie James, New Zealand, 11.116.
28. Lee Hoi Yan Jessica, Hong Kong, 11.232.
29. Coralie Demay, France, 11.849.
30. Laurine van Riessen, Netherlands, DNS.
1/32 Finals
Heat 1
1. Lea Sophie Friedrich, Germany (1/16).
2. Migle Marozaite, Lithuania (R1/32).
Heat 2
1. Kelsey Mitchell, Canada (1/16).
2. Liubov Basova, Ukraine (R1/32).
Heat 3
1. Emma Hinze, Germany (1/16).
2. Charlene du Preez, South Africa (R1/32).
Heat 4
1. Mathilde Gros, France (1/16).
2. Lee Hyejin, South Korea (R1/32).
Heat 5
1. Lauriane Genest, Canada (1/16).
2. Madalyn Godby, United States (R1/32).
Heat 6
1. Olena Starikova, Ukraine (1/16).
2. Yuli Verdugo Osuna, Mexico (R1/32).
Heat 7
1. Shanne Braspennincx, Netherlands (1/16).
2. Bao Shanju, China (R1/32).
Heat 8
1. Katy Marchant, Britain (1/16).
2. Yuka Kobayashi, Japan (R1/32).
Heat 9
1. Lee Wai Sze, Hong Kong (1/16).
2. Simona Krupeckaite, Lithuania (R1/32).
Heat 10
1. Zhong Tianshi, China (1/16).
2. Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez, Mexico (R1/32).
Heat 11
1. Ellesse Andrews, New Zealand (1/16).
2. Kaarle McCulloch, Australia (R1/32).
Heat 12
1. Anastasiia Voinova, ROC (1/16).
2. Daria Shmeleva, ROC (R1/32).
