Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Olympic Cycling Results

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 3:16 am
1 min read
      

Friday

Women

Sprint

Qualifying

1. Lea Sophie Friedrich, Germany, 10.310 (Q).

2. Kelsey Mitchell, Canada, 10.346 (Q).

3. Emma Hinze, Germany, 10.381 (Q).

4. Mathilde Gros, France, 10.400 (Q).

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

5. Lauriane Genest, Canada, 10.460 (Q).

6. Olena Starikova, Ukraine, 10.461 (Q).

7. Shanne Braspennincx, Netherlands, 10.479 (Q).

8. Katy Marchant, Britain, 10.495 (Q).

9. Lee Wai Sze, Hong Kong, 10.538 (Q).

10. Zhong Tianshi, China, 10.559 (Q).

11. Ellesse Andrews, New Zealand, 10.563 (Q).

12. Daria Shmeleva, ROC, 10.667 (Q).

        Read more: Sports News

13. Anastasiia Voinova, ROC, 10.669 (Q).

14. Kaarle McCulloch, Australia, 10.679 (Q).

15. Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez, Mexico, 10.682 (Q).

16. Simona Krupeckaite, Lithuania, 10.706 (Q).

17. Yuka Kobayashi, Japan, 10.711 (Q).

18. Bao Shanju, China, 10.723 (Q).

19. Yuli Verdugo Osuna, Mexico, 10.818 (Q).

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

20. Madalyn Godby, United States, 10.869 (Q).

21. Lee Hyejin, South Korea, 10.904 (Q).

22. Charlene du Preez, South Africa, 10.974 (Q).

23. Liubov Basova, Ukraine, 10.981 (Q).

24. Migle Marozaite, Lithuania, 11.031 (Q).

25. Urszula Los, Poland, 11.047.

26. Marlena Karwacka, Poland, 11.083.

27. Kirstie James, New Zealand, 11.116.

28. Lee Hoi Yan Jessica, Hong Kong, 11.232.

29. Coralie Demay, France, 11.849.

30. Laurine van Riessen, Netherlands, DNS.

1/32 Finals

Heat 1

1. Lea Sophie Friedrich, Germany (1/16).

2. Migle Marozaite, Lithuania (R1/32).

Heat 2

1. Kelsey Mitchell, Canada (1/16).

2. Liubov Basova, Ukraine (R1/32).

Heat 3

1. Emma Hinze, Germany (1/16).

2. Charlene du Preez, South Africa (R1/32).

Heat 4

1. Mathilde Gros, France (1/16).

2. Lee Hyejin, South Korea (R1/32).

Heat 5

1. Lauriane Genest, Canada (1/16).

2. Madalyn Godby, United States (R1/32).

Heat 6

1. Olena Starikova, Ukraine (1/16).

2. Yuli Verdugo Osuna, Mexico (R1/32).

Heat 7

1. Shanne Braspennincx, Netherlands (1/16).

2. Bao Shanju, China (R1/32).

Heat 8

1. Katy Marchant, Britain (1/16).

2. Yuka Kobayashi, Japan (R1/32).

Heat 9

1. Lee Wai Sze, Hong Kong (1/16).

2. Simona Krupeckaite, Lithuania (R1/32).

Heat 10

1. Zhong Tianshi, China (1/16).

2. Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez, Mexico (R1/32).

Heat 11

1. Ellesse Andrews, New Zealand (1/16).

2. Kaarle McCulloch, Australia (R1/32).

Heat 12

1. Anastasiia Voinova, ROC (1/16).

2. Daria Shmeleva, ROC (R1/32).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard Airman with the 177th Fighter Wing reunites with his dog