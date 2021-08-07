Trending:
Olympic Equestrian Results

The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 7:51 am
< a min read
      

Saturday

Open

Jumping Team

Final

1. Sweden (Henrik von Eckermann, KING EDWARD; Malin Baryard-Johnsson, INDIANA; Peder Fredricson, ALL IN), 8.

1. United States (Laura Kraut, BALOUTINUE; Jessica Springsteen, DON JUAN VAN DE DONKHOEVE; McLain Ward, CONTAGIOUS), 8.

3. Belgium (Pieter Devos, CLAIRE Z; Jerome Guery, QUEL HOMME DE HUS; Gregory Wathelet, NEVADOS S), 12.

4. Netherlands (Marc Houtzager, DANTE; Harrie Smolders, BINGO DU PARC; Maikel van der Vleuten, BEAUVILLE Z), 17.

5. Switzerland (Martin Fuchs, CLOONEY 51; Bryan Balsiger, TWENTYTWO DES BICHES; Steve Guerdat, VENARD DE CERISY), 28.

6. Brazil (Marlon Modolo Zanotelli, EDGAR M; Yuri Mansur, ALFONS; Pedro Veniss, QUABRI DE L ISLE), 29.

7. Argentina (Fabian Sejanes, EMIR; Martin Dopazo, QUINTINO 9; Matias Albarracin, CANNAVARO 9), 49.

8. France (Simon Delestre, BERLUX Z; Mathieu Billot, QUEL FILOU 13; Penelope Leprevost, VANCOUVER DE LANLORE), 2.

9. Germany (Andre Thieme, DSP CHAKARIA; Maurice Tebbel, DON DIARADO; Daniel Deusser, KILLER QUEEN), 12.

10. Britain (Holly Smith, DENVER; Harry Charles, ROMEO 88; Ben Maher, EXPLOSION W), 24.

