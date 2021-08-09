On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Olympic flag arrives in Paris ahead of 2024 Games

The Associated Press
August 9, 2021 10:03 am
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo brandished the Olympic flag on Monday in Paris upon her return from Tokyo, as the French capital will organize the Games in 2024.

After leaving the plane at Charles de Gaulle airport, surrounded by many of France’s Olympic medalists, Hidalgo spoke of her “great emotion.”

She formally received the flag Sunday during the Tokyo closing ceremony from International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

The flag “is the symbol that now, really, the Paris Games are coming and it will go very fast,” Hidalgo told reporters, saying they will be “very positive for our country.”

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

She said the Tokyo Games were “organized in very difficult conditions” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

French organizers will stay in touch with Japanese counterparts to prepare for the Paris Games, including on security issues, Hidalgo added.

The Olympic flag will be raised at Paris City Hall later Monday. A celebration event will then take place at the Trocadero square, near the Eiffel Tower, so that the public can welcome French medalists home.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in overseas training exercise