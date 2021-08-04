Trending:
Sports News

Olympic Karate Results

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 10:59 pm
< a min read
      

Thursday

Women

Kata

Elimination Round

Pool A

1. Sandra Sanchez Jaime, Spain, 27.43 (Q).

2. Lau Mo Sheung Grace, Hong Kong, 26.15 (Q).

3. Sakura Kokumai, United States, 25.75 (Q).

4. Jasmin Juettner, Germany, 24.29.

5. Puliksenija Jovanoska, Macedonia, 23.90.

Pool B

1. Kiyou Shimizu, Japan, 27.70 (Q).

2. Viviana Bottaro, Italy, 25.57 (Q).

3. Dilara Bozan, Turkey, 24.76 (Q).

4. Alexandra Feracci, France, 24.40.

5. Andrea Anacan, New Zealand, 23.62.

Ranking Round – Pool A

1. Sandra Sanchez Jaime, Spain, 27.86.

2. Lau Mo Sheung Grace, Hong Kong, 26.40.

3. Sakura Kokumai, United States, 25.54.

Sports News

