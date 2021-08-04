Olympic Karate Results

Thursday
Women
Kata
Elimination Round
Pool A
1. Sandra Sanchez Jaime, Spain, 27.43 (Q).
2. Lau Mo Sheung Grace, Hong Kong, 26.15 (Q).
3. Sakura Kokumai, United States, 25.75 (Q).
4. Jasmin Juettner, Germany, 24.29.
5. Puliksenija Jovanoska, Macedonia, 23.90.
Pool B
1. Kiyou Shimizu, Japan, 27.70 (Q).
2. Viviana Bottaro, Italy, 25.57 (Q).
3. Dilara Bozan, Turkey, 24.76 (Q).
4. Alexandra Feracci, France, 24.40.
5. Andrea Anacan, New Zealand, 23.62.
Ranking Round – Pool A
1. Sandra Sanchez Jaime, Spain, 27.86.
2. Lau Mo Sheung Grace, Hong Kong, 26.40.
3. Sakura Kokumai, United States, 25.54.
