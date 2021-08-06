Olympic Men’s Beach Volleyball Glance

All Times GMT
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|ROC
|3
|0
|6
|Norway
|2
|1
|5
|Spain
|1
|2
|4
|Australia
|0
|3
|3
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Latvia
|2
|1
|5
|ROC
|2
|1
|5
|Czech Republic
|1
|2
|4
|Mexico
|1
|2
|4
Group C
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Qatar
|3
|0
|6
|United States
|2
|1
|5
|Switzerland
|1
|2
|4
|Italy
|0
|3
|3
Group D
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Brazil
|2
|1
|5
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|5
|United States
|2
|1
|5
|Argentina
|0
|3
|3
Group E
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Brazil
|3
|0
|6
|Poland
|2
|1
|5
|Chile
|1
|2
|4
|Morocco
|0
|3
|3
Group F
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Italy
|3
|0
|6
|Germany
|2
|1
|5
|Poland
|1
|2
|4
|Japan
|0
|3
|3
Saturday, July 24
Brazil 2, Argentina 0 (21-16, 21-17)
ROC 2, Spain 0 (21-19, 22-20)
Netherlands 2, United States 0 (21-17, 21-18)
Norway 2, Australia 1 (21-18, 18-21, 15-13)
Sunday, July 25
Poland 2, Japan 0 (21-15, 21-14)
Brazil 2, Chile 1 (21-15, 16-21, 15-12)
Poland 2, Morocco 0 (21-17, 21-11)
Qatar 2, Switzerland 0 (21-17, 21-16)
Italy 2, Germany 1 (19-21, 21-19, 15-13)
United States 2, Italy 0 (21-18, 21-19)
Monday, July 26
ROC 2, Mexico 1 (24-26, 21-15, 18-16)
ROC 2, Australia 0 (21-14, 21-16)
Latvia 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS
Norway 2, Spain 0 (21-17, 24-22)
Tuesday, July 27
Italy 2, Japan 0 (21-19, 21-16)
United States 2, Brazil 1 (24-22, 19-21, 15-13)
Brazil 2, Morocco 0 (21-14, 21-16)
Poland 2, Chile 0 (21-17, 21-18)
Germany 2, Poland 0 (22-20, 21-16)
Netherlands 2, Argentina 0 (21-14, 21-14)
Wednesday, July 28
United States 2, Switzerland 0 (21-19, 23-21)
Spain 2, Australia 0 (21-16, 21-16)
Qatar 2, Italy 0 (24-22, 21-13)
ROC 2, Norway 0 (21-19, 21-19)
Thursday, July 29
United States 2, Argentina 1 (21-19, 18-21, 15-6)
Czech Republic 2, Mexico 1 (17-21, 21-16, 16-14)
Latvia 2, ROC 1 (21-13, 19-21, 11-15)
Brazil 2, Netherlands 0 (21-14, 24-22)
Friday, July 30
Switzerland 2, Italy 1 (21-14, 24-26, 15-13)
Chile 2, Morocco 0 (21-14, 21-12)
Italy 2, Poland 1 (21-19, 17-21, 15-10)
Brazil 2, Poland 1 (19-21, 21-14, 17-15)
Qatar 2, United States 0 (21-18, 21-17)
Saturday, July 31
Germany 2, Japan 0 (21-16, 21-11)
Mexico 2, Latvia 0 (21-18, 21-16)
ROC 2, Czech Republic 1 (19-21, 21-13, 15-8)
Spain 2, Poland 1 (31-29, 19-21, 15-7)
Chile 2, Switzerland 0 (21-17, 21-18)
Sunday, August 1
Qatar 2, United States 1 (21-14, 19-21, 11-15)
Norway 2, Netherlands 0 (21-17, 21-19)
Monday, August 2
Latvia 2, Brazil 0 (21-19, 21-18)
ROC 2, Chile 0 (21-16, 21-16)
Italy 2, Poland 0 (22-20, 21-18)
ROC 2, Spain 0 (22-20, 21-17)
Brazil 2, Mexico 0 (21-14, 21-13)
Germany 2, United States 1 (17-21, 21-15, 15-11)
Wednesday, August 4
Quarterfinals
Norway 2, ROC 0 (21-17, 21-19)
Latvia 2, Brazil 0 (21-16, 21-19)
ROC 2, Germany 0 (21-16, 21-19)
Qatar 2, Italy 0 (21-17, 23-21)
Thursday, August 5
Semifinals
Norway 2, Latvia 0 (21-15, 21-16)
ROC 2, Qatar 0 (21-19, 21-17)
Saturday, August 7
Bronze Medal
Gold Medal
Latvia vs Qatar 0100 GMT
Norway vs ROC 0230 GMT
