Olympic Modern Pentathlon Results

The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 1:37 am
< a min read
      

Saturday

Men’s Individual

Swimming 200m Freestyle

Heat 1

1. Shohei Iwamoto, Japan (2:03.75), 329.

2. Luo Shuai, China (2:04.08), 328.

3. Aleix Heredia, Spain (2:07.78), 317.

4. Li Shuhuan, China (2:09.27), 313.

5. Sergio Villamayor, Argentina (2:10.34), 309.

6. Edward Fernon, Australia (2:10.85), 308.

Heat 2

1. Alvaro Sandoval, Mexico (2:02.52), 333.

2. Esteban Bustos, Chile (2:05.24), 325.

3. Ahmed Hamed, Egypt (2:06.58), 321.

4. Alexander Savkin, Uzbekistan (2:06.64), 321.

5. Pavlo Tymoshchenko, Ukraine (2:06.84), 320.

6. Martin Vlach, Czech Republic (2:07.19), 319.

Heat 3

1. Lester Ders, Cuba (2:01.45), 336.

2. Jan Kuf, Czech Republic (2:02.32), 334.

3. Duilio Carrillo, Mexico (2:04.08), 328.

4. Valentin Belaud, France (2:04.13), 328.

5. Sebastian Stasiak, Poland (2:04.59), 327.

6. Pavel Ilyashenko, Kazakhstan (2:06.99), 320.

Heat 4

1. Jun Woongtae, South Korea (1:57.23), 349.

2. Lukasz Gutkowski, Poland (2:00.59), 339.

3. Valentin Prades, France (2:00.73), 338.

4. Justinas Kinderis, Lithuania (2:02.84), 332.

5. Fabian Liebig, Germany (2:03.02), 331.

6. Alexander Lifanov, ROC (2:05.60), 324.

