Olympic Women’s Volleyball Glance

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 9:00 pm
1 min read
      

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L Pts
Serbia 4 1 12
Brazil 4 0 11
South Korea 3 2 7
Dominican Republic 1 3 5
Japan 1 3 4
Kenya 0 4 0

Group B

Country W L Pts
Italy 3 1 9
ROC 3 1 8
United States 3 1 8
Turkey 2 2 7
China 1 3 4
Argentina 0 4 0

Sunday, July 25

Italy 3, ROC 0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-14)

United States 3, Argentina 0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-20)

Serbia 3, Dominican Republic 0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-20)

Turkey 3, China 0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-14)

Japan 3, Kenya 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-23)

Brazil 3, South Korea 0 (25-10, 25-22, 25-19)

Tuesday, July 27

ROC 3, Argentina 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-13)

United States 3, China 0 (29-27, 25-22, 25-21)

Serbia 3, Japan 0 (25-23, 25-16, 26-24)

Italy 3, Turkey 1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15)

Brazil 3, Dominican Republic 2 (25-22, 17-25, 13-25, 25-23, 12-15)

South Korea 3, Kenya 0 (25-14, 25-22, 26-24)

Thursday, July 29

Italy 3, Argentina 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-15)

South Korea 3, Dominican Republic 2 (25-20, 17-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-12)

Serbia 3, Kenya 0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-20)

ROC 3, China 2 (25-17, 23-25, 20-25, 27-25, 15-12)

Brazil 3, Japan 0 (25-16, 25-18, 26-24)

United States 3, Turkey 2 (25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 20-25, 15-12)

Saturday, July 31

Dominican Republic 3, Kenya 0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-10)

ROC 3, United States 0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-19)

Turkey 3, Argentina 0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-18)

Brazil 3, Serbia 1 (25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19)

South Korea 3, Japan 2 (19-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 14-16)

China 3, Italy 0 (25-21, 25-20, 26-24)

Monday, August 2

Serbia 3, South Korea 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-15)

United States vs Italy 0205 GMT

ROC vs Turkey 0520 GMT

China vs Argentina 0725 GMT

Japan vs Dominican Republic 1040 GMT

Brazil vs Kenya 1245 GMT

Wednesday, August 4

Quarterfinal 0000 GMT

Quarterfinal 0400 GMT

Quarterfinal 0800 GMT

Quarterfinal 1230 GMT

Friday, August 6

Semifinal 0400 GMT

Semifinal 1200 GMT

Sunday, August 8

Bronze Medal 0000 GMT

Gold Medal 0430 GMT

