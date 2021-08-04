Trending:
Sports News

Olympic Women’s Volleyball Glance

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 9:00 pm
1 min read
      

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L Pts
Brazil 5 0 14
Serbia 4 1 12
Dominican Republic 2 3 8
South Korea 3 2 7
Japan 1 4 4
Kenya 0 5 0

Group B

Country W L Pts
United States 4 1 10
Italy 3 2 10
ROC 3 2 9
Turkey 3 2 9
China 2 3 7
Argentina 0 5 0

Sunday, July 25

Italy 3, ROC 0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-14)

United States 3, Argentina 0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-20)

Serbia 3, Dominican Republic 0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-20)

Turkey 3, China 0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-14)

Japan 3, Kenya 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-23)

Brazil 3, South Korea 0 (25-10, 25-22, 25-19)

Tuesday, July 27

ROC 3, Argentina 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-13)

United States 3, China 0 (29-27, 25-22, 25-21)

Serbia 3, Japan 0 (25-23, 25-16, 26-24)

Italy 3, Turkey 1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15)

Brazil 3, Dominican Republic 2 (25-22, 17-25, 13-25, 25-23, 12-15)

South Korea 3, Kenya 0 (25-14, 25-22, 26-24)

Thursday, July 29

Italy 3, Argentina 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-15)

South Korea 3, Dominican Republic 2 (25-20, 17-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-12)

Serbia 3, Kenya 0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-20)

ROC 3, China 2 (25-17, 23-25, 20-25, 27-25, 15-12)

Brazil 3, Japan 0 (25-16, 25-18, 26-24)

United States 3, Turkey 2 (25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 20-25, 15-12)

Saturday, July 31

Dominican Republic 3, Kenya 0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-10)

ROC 3, United States 0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-19)

Turkey 3, Argentina 0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-18)

Brazil 3, Serbia 1 (25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19)

South Korea 3, Japan 2 (19-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 14-16)

China 3, Italy 0 (25-21, 25-20, 26-24)

Monday, August 2

Serbia 3, South Korea 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-15)

United States 3, Italy 2 (25-21, 16-25, 27-25, 16-25, 12-15)

Turkey 3, ROC 2 (25-21, 23-25, 23-25, 25-15, 10-15)

China 3, Argentina 0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-19)

Dominican Republic 3, Japan 1 (25-10, 25-23, 19-25, 25-19)

Brazil 3, Kenya 0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-8)

Wednesday, August 4

Quarterfinals

South Korea 3, Turkey 2 (25-17, 17-25, 26-28, 25-18, 13-15)

United States 3, Dominican Republic 0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-19)

Serbia 3, Italy 0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-21)

Brazil 3, ROC 1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22)

Friday, August 6

Semifinals

Serbia vs United States 0400 GMT

Brazil vs South Korea 1200 GMT

Sunday, August 8

Bronze Medal 0000 GMT

Gold Medal 0430 GMT

