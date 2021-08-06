Olympic Women’s Volleyball Glance

All Times GMT
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Brazil
|5
|0
|14
|Serbia
|4
|1
|12
|Dominican Republic
|2
|3
|8
|South Korea
|3
|2
|7
|Japan
|1
|4
|4
|Kenya
|0
|5
|0
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|United States
|4
|1
|10
|Italy
|3
|2
|10
|ROC
|3
|2
|9
|Turkey
|3
|2
|9
|China
|2
|3
|7
|Argentina
|0
|5
|0
Sunday, July 25
Italy 3, ROC 0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-14)
United States 3, Argentina 0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-20)
Serbia 3, Dominican Republic 0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-20)
Turkey 3, China 0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-14)
Japan 3, Kenya 0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-23)
Brazil 3, South Korea 0 (25-10, 25-22, 25-19)
Tuesday, July 27
ROC 3, Argentina 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-13)
United States 3, China 0 (29-27, 25-22, 25-21)
Serbia 3, Japan 0 (25-23, 25-16, 26-24)
Italy 3, Turkey 1 (25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15)
Brazil 3, Dominican Republic 2 (25-22, 17-25, 13-25, 25-23, 12-15)
South Korea 3, Kenya 0 (25-14, 25-22, 26-24)
Thursday, July 29
Italy 3, Argentina 0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-15)
South Korea 3, Dominican Republic 2 (25-20, 17-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-12)
Serbia 3, Kenya 0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-20)
ROC 3, China 2 (25-17, 23-25, 20-25, 27-25, 15-12)
Brazil 3, Japan 0 (25-16, 25-18, 26-24)
United States 3, Turkey 2 (25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 20-25, 15-12)
Saturday, July 31
Dominican Republic 3, Kenya 0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-10)
ROC 3, United States 0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-19)
Turkey 3, Argentina 0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-18)
Brazil 3, Serbia 1 (25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19)
South Korea 3, Japan 2 (19-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 14-16)
China 3, Italy 0 (25-21, 25-20, 26-24)
Monday, August 2
Serbia 3, South Korea 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-15)
United States 3, Italy 2 (25-21, 16-25, 27-25, 16-25, 12-15)
Turkey 3, ROC 2 (25-21, 23-25, 23-25, 25-15, 10-15)
China 3, Argentina 0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-19)
Dominican Republic 3, Japan 1 (25-10, 25-23, 19-25, 25-19)
Brazil 3, Kenya 0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-8)
Wednesday, August 4
Quarterfinals
South Korea 3, Turkey 2 (25-17, 17-25, 26-28, 25-18, 13-15)
United States 3, Dominican Republic 0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-19)
Serbia 3, Italy 0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-21)
Brazil 3, ROC 1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22)
Friday, August 6
Semifinals
United States 3, Serbia 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-23)
Brazil 3, South Korea 0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-16)
Sunday, August 8
Bronze Medal
Gold Medal
South Korea vs Serbia 0000 GMT
Brazil vs United States 0430 GMT
