Olympic Wrestling Results

Wednesday
Men
Greco-Roman 67kg
Repechage
Frank Staebler, Germany, def. Julian Stiven Horta Acevedo, Colombia, 8-0, Technical Superiority.
Artem Surkov, ROC, def. Fredrik Holmquist Bjerrehuus, Denmark, 7-0, 0-0, Points.
Greco-Roman 87kg
Repechage
Denis Maksymilian Kudla, Germany, def. Atabek Azisbekov, Kyrgyzstan, 1-2, 9-0, Technical Superiority.
Women
Freestyle 62kg
Repechage
Anastasija Grigorjeva, Latvia, def. Kriszta Tunde Incze, Romania, 2-2, 12-5, Points.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments