Olympic Wrestling Results

The Associated Press
August 3, 2021
Wednesday

Men

Greco-Roman 67kg

Repechage

Frank Staebler, Germany, def. Julian Stiven Horta Acevedo, Colombia, 8-0, Technical Superiority.

Artem Surkov, ROC, def. Fredrik Holmquist Bjerrehuus, Denmark, 7-0, 0-0, Points.

Greco-Roman 87kg

Repechage

Denis Maksymilian Kudla, Germany, def. Atabek Azisbekov, Kyrgyzstan, 1-2, 9-0, Technical Superiority.

Women

Freestyle 62kg

Repechage

Anastasija Grigorjeva, Latvia, def. Kriszta Tunde Incze, Romania, 2-2, 12-5, Points.

Sports News

