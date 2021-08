Friday

Men

Freestyle 74kg

Repechage

Kyle Douglas Dake, United States, def. Jeandry Garzon Caballero, Cuba, 10-0, Technical Superiority.

Women

Freestyle 53kg

Repechage

Jacarra Gwenisha Winchester, United States, def. Laura Herin Avila, Cuba, 2-0, 3-0, Points.

