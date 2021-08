Saturday

Women

Freestyle 50kg

Repechage

Namuuntsetseg Tsogt Ochir, Mongolia, def. Lucia Yamileth Yepez Guzman, Ecuador, 0-0, Injury.

Oksana Livach, Ukraine, def. Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, Cuba, 6-0, Pin.

