Orioles end 19-game skid by getting past Ohtani, Angels

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles snapped their 19-game losing streak Wednesday night, rallying to beat Los Angeles 10-6 after a shaky start by Shohei Ohtani left the Angels’ bullpen with too much to do.

The Angels were up 6-2 in the fourth inning and 6-4 when Ohtani left the game after the top of the sixth. But Baltimore scored a run in the seventh and five in the eighth. Ramón Urías and Kelvin Gutierrez drew bases-loaded walks to put the Orioles up 7-6, and pinch-hitter Austin Hays added a two-run double.

The Orioles were two losses shy of the American League record for the longest skid — which they set themselves in 1988 when they started 0-21.

Ohtani allowed three homers on the mound and struck out three times at the plate.

It was 6-5 when Jake Petricka (0-1) allowed a single, a double and an intentional walk to start the bottom of the eighth. He then walked Urías, his final batter, on four pitches to tie the game.

Tanner Scott (5-4) won in relief for the Orioles.

GIANTS 3, METS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake McGee induced a game-ending popup from Pete Alonso with the bases loaded, and San Francisco turned five double plays to beat freefalling New York.

Brandon Crawford hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning after New York manager Luis Rojas gave starter Taijuan Walker an aggressive hook.

In the ninth, McGee jammed Alonso with a 1-2 fastball and his soft flare was caught easily on the infield by second baseman Tommy La Stella. It was McGee’s 29th save.

Walker (7-9) overpowered San Francisco through six innings but was pulled in the seventh with 74 pitches after runners reached on an error by third baseman Jonathan Villar and a popup that fell between three Mets defenders in shallow center.

Tony Watson (5-3), the third of six Giants pitchers, got the win.

CARDINALS 3, TIGERS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and scored the game-ending run on Lars Nootbaar’s single in the 10th inning as St. Louis beat Detroit.

Nootbaar lined a two-out single to right field off Michael Fulmer (5-6) in the 10th to score Goldschmidt, who had been intentionally walked.

Tigers pinch-hitter Harold Castro tied it 2-2 in the ninth with a soft single to center off closer Alex Reyes, who blew his third save in 31 chances.

T.J. McFarland (3-0) pitched a scoreless 10th.

Goldschmidt homered in the first and third innings.

RAYS 7, PHILLIES 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Francisco Mejia hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the ninth inning, Brandon Lowe connected for his 30th of the season and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat slumping Philadelphia.

The Rays have won eight of nine.

Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins homered for the Phillies, who have lost six of eight.

Mejia broke a 4-4 tie with no outs in the ninth, driving an 0-2, 96-mph fastball from Phillies starter Zack Wheeler (10-9) into the second deck in right.

Collin McHugh (5-1) allowed the tying run in the eighth but pitched a scoreless ninth.

ASTROS 6, ROYALS 5, 10 INNINGS

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman had two hits and an RBI in his first action in more than two months, and he scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a groundout by Jake Meyers to lift Houston over Kansas City.

Kyle Tucker singled with no outs in the 10th to send automatic runner Bregman to third. Meyers then hit a comebacker that struck pitcher Joel Payamps (0-3) and pulled him toward first base. Payamps tossed the ball to first for the meaningless out as Bregman slid home.

Kendall Graveman (5-0) struck out one in a scoreless 10th.

Whit Merrifield hit a grand slam with two outs in the seventh to put the Royals up 5-3.

CUBS 5, ROCKIES 2, GAME 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom cracked a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, and Chicago beat Colorado in the first game of a doubleheader.

Wisdom launched a 1-1 slider from Austin Gomber (9-8) over the left-field bleachers and onto Waveland Avenue for his 21st home run.

Reliever Codi Heuer (5-2) got four outs for the win. Adam Morgan pitched a perfect seventh for his first save.

C.J. Cron hit his team-leading 22nd homer for the Rockies.

BLUE JAYS 3, WHITE SOX 1

TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Kirk broke a tie with an RBI single in the eighth inning and Toronto beat Chicago.

After Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray matched his career high by striking out 14 over seven innings, Tim Mayza (4-1) worked a perfect eighth and Jordan Romano finished for his 13th save in 14 chances.

White Sox left-hander Aaron Bummer (2-5) struck out the first two batters he faced in the eighth before giving up singles to Teoscar Hernández, pinch-hitter Breyvic Valera, and Kirk.

AL Central-leading Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games.

INDIANS 7, RANGERS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes drove a 451-foot home run into the left field bleachers, one of four homers by Cleveland against Texas.

Reyes’ blast off Wes Benjamin in the seventh landed about two-thirds of the way up the bleachers and was his 23rd of the season.

Yu Chang homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs. Óscar Mercado and Austin Hedges also homered off Jake Latz (0-1), who gave up three home runs in his major league debut.

Zach Plesac (8-4) dodged trouble in each of the first five innings before giving up Jason Martin’s two-run homer in the sixth that cut Cleveland’s lead to 3-2.

