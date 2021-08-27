Trending:
Peters expected to start for Pittsburgh against St. Louis

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

St. Louis Cardinals (64-62, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (47-81, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: J.A. Happ (7-6, 5.88 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Pirates: Dillon Peters (0-1, 1.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +135, Cardinals -156; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and St. Louis will play on Friday.

The Pirates are 27-36 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has slugged .363 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .515.

The Cardinals have gone 29-32 away from home. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, Paul Goldschmidt leads the team with a mark of .284.

The Pirates won the last meeting 11-7. Chad Kuhl secured his fourth victory and Colin Moran went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Genesis Cabrera registered his fifth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 53 extra base hits and is batting .297.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 26 home runs and has 84 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .236 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (thumb).

Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: (back), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

