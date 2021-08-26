Trending:
PGA Tour BMW Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 7:43 pm
1 min read
      
Thursday
At Caves Valley Golf Club
Owings Mills, Md.
Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72
Purse: $9.5 Million
First Round

Sam Burns 32-32_64   -8

Jon Rahm 31-33_64   -8

Rory McIlroy 32-32_64   -8

Sergio Garcia 32-33_65   -7

Abraham Ancer 32-34_66   -6

Patrick Cantlay 36-30_66   -6

Harold Varner III 33-34_67   -5

Webb Simpson 34-33_67   -5

Dustin Johnson 34-33_67   -5

Xander Schauffele 34-33_67   -5

Tony Finau 34-33_67   -5

Keegan Bradley 34-33_67   -5

Sebastián Muñoz 34-33_67   -5

Emiliano Grillo 34-33_67   -5

Hudson Swafford 33-34_67   -5

Hideki Matsuyama 32-35_67   -5

Sungjae Im 32-35_67   -5

Erik van Rooyen 33-34_67   -5

Daniel Berger 34-34_68   -4

Joaquin Niemann 35-33_68   -4

Cameron Smith 34-34_68   -4

Ryan Palmer 34-34_68   -4

Phil Mickelson 34-34_68   -4

Paul Casey 34-34_68   -4

Lucas Glover 34-34_68   -4

Carlos Ortiz 36-32_68   -4

Bryson DeChambeau 34-34_68   -4

Justin Thomas 33-35_68   -4

Aaron Wise 34-35_69   -3

Tom Hoge 33-36_69   -3

Stewart Cink 35-34_69   -3

Charley Hoffman 35-34_69   -3

Jhonattan Vegas 34-35_69   -3

Maverick McNealy 36-33_69   -3

Matt Jones 33-36_69   -3

Brian Harman 34-35_69   -3

Marc Leishman 35-34_69   -3

K.H. Lee 33-36_69   -3

Harris English 35-34_69   -3

Mackenzie Hughes 36-33_69   -3

Patton Kizzire 35-34_69   -3

Talor Gooch 34-35_69   -3

Cameron Champ 35-35_70   -2

Corey Conners 36-34_70   -2

Viktor Hovland 34-36_70   -2

Brooks Koepka 34-36_70   -2

Charl Schwartzel 34-37_71   -1

Kevin Streelman 34-37_71   -1

Shane Lowry 34-37_71   -1

Louis Oosthuizen 36-35_71   -1

Chris Kirk 37-34_71   -1

Alex Noren 37-34_71   -1

Jordan Spieth 36-35_71   -1

Billy Horschel 35-36_71   -1

Lee Westwood 37-34_71   -1

Keith Mitchell 37-35_72    E

Russell Henley 35-37_72    E

Max Homa 37-35_72    E

Kevin Kisner 38-34_72    E

Harry Higgs 36-36_72    E

Kevin Na 36-36_72    E

Collin Morikawa 36-36_72    E

Robert Streb 36-37_73   +1

Scottie Scheffler 37-36_73   +1

Cameron Tringale 39-34_73   +1

Cam Davis 38-35_73   +1

Jason Kokrak 35-38_73   +1

Si Woo Kim 36-38_74   +2

Branden Grace 37-38_75   +3

