PGA Tour BMW Championship Par Scores

|Thursday
|At Caves Valley Golf Club
|Owings Mills, Md.
|Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72
|Purse: $9.5 Million
|First Round
Sam Burns 32-32_64 -8
Jon Rahm 31-33_64 -8
Rory McIlroy 32-32_64 -8
Sergio Garcia 32-33_65 -7
Abraham Ancer 32-34_66 -6
Patrick Cantlay 36-30_66 -6
Harold Varner III 33-34_67 -5
Webb Simpson 34-33_67 -5
Dustin Johnson 34-33_67 -5
Xander Schauffele 34-33_67 -5
Tony Finau 34-33_67 -5
Keegan Bradley 34-33_67 -5
Sebastián Muñoz 34-33_67 -5
Emiliano Grillo 34-33_67 -5
Hudson Swafford 33-34_67 -5
Hideki Matsuyama 32-35_67 -5
Sungjae Im 32-35_67 -5
Erik van Rooyen 33-34_67 -5
Daniel Berger 34-34_68 -4
Joaquin Niemann 35-33_68 -4
Cameron Smith 34-34_68 -4
Ryan Palmer 34-34_68 -4
Phil Mickelson 34-34_68 -4
Paul Casey 34-34_68 -4
Lucas Glover 34-34_68 -4
Carlos Ortiz 36-32_68 -4
Bryson DeChambeau 34-34_68 -4
Justin Thomas 33-35_68 -4
Aaron Wise 34-35_69 -3
Tom Hoge 33-36_69 -3
Stewart Cink 35-34_69 -3
Charley Hoffman 35-34_69 -3
Jhonattan Vegas 34-35_69 -3
Maverick McNealy 36-33_69 -3
Matt Jones 33-36_69 -3
Brian Harman 34-35_69 -3
Marc Leishman 35-34_69 -3
K.H. Lee 33-36_69 -3
Harris English 35-34_69 -3
Mackenzie Hughes 36-33_69 -3
Patton Kizzire 35-34_69 -3
Talor Gooch 34-35_69 -3
Cameron Champ 35-35_70 -2
Corey Conners 36-34_70 -2
Viktor Hovland 34-36_70 -2
Brooks Koepka 34-36_70 -2
Charl Schwartzel 34-37_71 -1
Kevin Streelman 34-37_71 -1
Shane Lowry 34-37_71 -1
Louis Oosthuizen 36-35_71 -1
Chris Kirk 37-34_71 -1
Alex Noren 37-34_71 -1
Jordan Spieth 36-35_71 -1
Billy Horschel 35-36_71 -1
Lee Westwood 37-34_71 -1
Keith Mitchell 37-35_72 E
Russell Henley 35-37_72 E
Max Homa 37-35_72 E
Kevin Kisner 38-34_72 E
Harry Higgs 36-36_72 E
Kevin Na 36-36_72 E
Collin Morikawa 36-36_72 E
Robert Streb 36-37_73 +1
Scottie Scheffler 37-36_73 +1
Cameron Tringale 39-34_73 +1
Cam Davis 38-35_73 +1
Jason Kokrak 35-38_73 +1
Si Woo Kim 36-38_74 +2
Branden Grace 37-38_75 +3
