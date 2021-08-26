PGA Tour BMW Championship Scores

|Thursday
|At Caves Valley Golf Club
|Owings Mills, Md.
|Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72
|Purse: $9.5 Million
|First Round
Sam Burns 32-32_64
Jon Rahm 31-33_64
Rory McIlroy 32-32_64
Sergio Garcia 32-33_65
Abraham Ancer 32-34_66
Patrick Cantlay 36-30_66
Harold Varner III 33-34_67
Webb Simpson 34-33_67
Dustin Johnson 34-33_67
Xander Schauffele 34-33_67
Tony Finau 34-33_67
Keegan Bradley 34-33_67
Sebastián Muñoz 34-33_67
Emiliano Grillo 34-33_67
Hudson Swafford 33-34_67
Hideki Matsuyama 32-35_67
Sungjae Im 32-35_67
Erik van Rooyen 33-34_67
Daniel Berger 34-34_68
Joaquin Niemann 35-33_68
Cameron Smith 34-34_68
Ryan Palmer 34-34_68
Phil Mickelson 34-34_68
Paul Casey 34-34_68
Lucas Glover 34-34_68
Carlos Ortiz 36-32_68
Bryson DeChambeau 34-34_68
Justin Thomas 33-35_68
Aaron Wise 34-35_69
Tom Hoge 33-36_69
Stewart Cink 35-34_69
Charley Hoffman 35-34_69
Jhonattan Vegas 34-35_69
Maverick McNealy 36-33_69
Matt Jones 33-36_69
Brian Harman 34-35_69
Marc Leishman 35-34_69
K.H. Lee 33-36_69
Harris English 35-34_69
Mackenzie Hughes 36-33_69
Patton Kizzire 35-34_69
Talor Gooch 34-35_69
Cameron Champ 35-35_70
Corey Conners 36-34_70
Viktor Hovland 34-36_70
Brooks Koepka 34-36_70
Charl Schwartzel 34-37_71
Kevin Streelman 34-37_71
Shane Lowry 34-37_71
Louis Oosthuizen 36-35_71
Chris Kirk 37-34_71
Alex Noren 37-34_71
Jordan Spieth 36-35_71
Billy Horschel 35-36_71
Lee Westwood 37-34_71
Keith Mitchell 37-35_72
Russell Henley 35-37_72
Max Homa 37-35_72
Kevin Kisner 38-34_72
Harry Higgs 36-36_72
Kevin Na 36-36_72
Collin Morikawa 36-36_72
Robert Streb 36-37_73
Scottie Scheffler 37-36_73
Cameron Tringale 39-34_73
Cam Davis 38-35_73
Jason Kokrak 35-38_73
Si Woo Kim 36-38_74
Branden Grace 37-38_75
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments