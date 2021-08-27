PGA Tour BMW Championship Scores

|Friday
|At Caves Valley Golf Club
|Owings Mills, Md.
|Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72
|Purse: $9.5 Million
|Second Round (Suspended due to darkness)
Bryson DeChambeau 68-60_128
Patrick Cantlay 66-63_129
Sungjae Im 67-65_132
Sergio Garcia 65-67_132
Hudson Swafford 67-66_133
Rory McIlroy 64-70_134
Sebastián Muñoz 67-68_135
Lucas Glover 68-67_135
Erik van Rooyen 67-68_135
Aaron Wise 69-66_135
Paul Casey 68-68_136
Hideki Matsuyama 67-69_136
Alex Noren 71-66_137
Kevin Na 72-65_137
Charl Schwartzel 71-66_137
Harold Varner III 67-70_137
Dustin Johnson 67-70_137
Brian Harman 69-69_138
K.H. Lee 69-69_138
Jhonattan Vegas 69-70_139
Maverick McNealy 69-70_139
Matt Jones 69-70_139
Harris English 69-70_139
Justin Thomas 68-71_139
Shane Lowry 71-68_139
Webb Simpson 67-72_139
Daniel Berger 68-71_139
Scottie Scheffler 73-66_139
Emiliano Grillo 67-73_140
Cam Davis 73-67_140
Mackenzie Hughes 69-71_140
Talor Gooch 69-71_140
Tom Hoge 69-71_140
Jason Kokrak 73-68_141
Jordan Spieth 71-70_141
Lee Westwood 71-70_141
Patton Kizzire 69-72_141
Kevin Streelman 71-70_141
Chris Kirk 71-71_142
Carlos Ortiz 68-74_142
Keith Mitchell 72-70_142
Billy Horschel 71-72_143
Robert Streb 73-71_144
Cameron Champ 70-74_144
Marc Leishman 69-76_145
Russell Henley 72-73_145
Branden Grace 75-71_146
Collin Morikawa 72-75_147
|The following did not finish round
Jon Rahm
Abraham Ancer
Sam Burns
Xander Schauffele
Brooks Koepka
Harry Higgs
Corey Conners
Viktor Hovland
Tony Finau
Ryan Palmer
Joaquin Niemann
Cameron Smith
Charley Hoffman
Phil Mickelson
Keegan Bradley
Stewart Cink
Kevin Kisner
Louis Oosthuizen
Max Homa
Cameron Tringale
Si Woo Kim
