Sports News

PGA Tour The Northern Trust Scores

The Associated Press
August 19, 2021 7:28 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Liberty National Golf Club
Jersey City, N.J.
Yardage: 7,410; Par: 71
Purse: $9.5 Million
First Round

Justin Thomas 31-32_63

Jon Rahm 32-31_63

Harold Varner III 33-33_66

Adam Scott 33-34_67

Robert Streb 33-34_67

Mackenzie Hughes 34-33_67

Cameron Tringale 33-34_67

Tony Finau 36-31_67

Kevin Na 34-33_67

Sebastián Muñoz 36-32_68

Cameron Champ 33-35_68

Viktor Hovland 35-33_68

Patrick Cantlay 36-32_68

Keith Mitchell 36-32_68

Lanto Griffin 34-35_69

Andrew Putnam 36-33_69

Erik van Rooyen 35-34_69

Aaron Wise 37-32_69

Russell Henley 35-34_69

Marc Leishman 35-34_69

Hideki Matsuyama 35-34_69

Cameron Smith 35-34_69

Tom Hoge 32-37_69

Anirban Lahiri 36-33_69

Harry Higgs 34-35_69

Kevin Streelman 34-35_69

Maverick McNealy 34-35_69

Keegan Bradley 35-34_69

Cam Davis 35-34_69

Carlos Ortiz 35-34_69

Harris English 32-37_69

Alex Noren 36-33_69

Garrick Higgo 36-33_69

Peter Malnati 35-35_70

Seamus Power 36-34_70

Paul Casey 37-33_70

Emiliano Grillo 35-35_70

Lee Westwood 35-35_70

Jhonattan Vegas 38-32_70

Brooks Koepka 34-36_70

Corey Conners 37-33_70

Jason Kokrak 35-35_70

Xander Schauffele 35-35_70

Scottie Scheffler 33-37_70

Henrik Norlander 38-32_70

Joel Dahmen 33-37_70

Patton Kizzire 31-39_70

Dustin Johnson 36-34_70

Russell Knox 35-35_70

Zach Johnson 36-34_70

Dylan Frittelli 36-34_70

Bubba Watson 36-35_71

K.H. Lee 38-33_71

Rory McIlroy 37-34_71

Daniel Berger 36-35_71

Doug Ghim 37-34_71

Pat Perez 35-36_71

Chez Reavie 35-36_71

Shane Lowry 35-36_71

Hudson Swafford 35-36_71

Branden Grace 38-33_71

Joaquin Niemann 37-34_71

Stewart Cink 37-34_71

Bryson DeChambeau 37-34_71

Sam Burns 38-33_71

Sungjae Im 37-34_71

Billy Horschel 35-36_71

Luke List 34-37_71

James Hahn 38-33_71

Scott Piercy 36-35_71

Gary Woodland 38-33_71

Tyrrell Hatton 38-34_72

Charl Schwartzel 38-34_72

Chris Kirk 37-35_72

Webb Simpson 38-34_72

Jordan Spieth 35-37_72

Sam Ryder 38-34_72

Brandt Snedeker 38-34_72

Adam Long 35-37_72

Ian Poulter 36-36_72

Troy Merritt 39-33_72

Brian Harman 36-36_72

Si Woo Kim 34-38_72

Abraham Ancer 36-36_72

Tyler McCumber 36-36_72

Brian Gay 35-37_72

Kramer Hickok 35-37_72

Brice Garnett 37-35_72

Brian Stuard 37-36_73

Talor Gooch 36-37_73

Matt Fitzpatrick 37-36_73

Charley Hoffman 40-33_73

Doc Redman 35-38_73

Brendon Todd 36-37_73

Denny McCarthy 38-35_73

Sepp Straka 39-34_73

Jason Day 39-34_73

Martin Laird 36-37_73

Ryan Palmer 38-35_73

Phil Mickelson 39-34_73

Adam Schenk 37-36_73

Max Homa 39-35_74

Collin Morikawa 38-36_74

Matthew NeSmith 40-34_74

Lucas Glover 38-36_74

C.T. Pan 35-39_74

Scott Stallings 39-35_74

Adam Hadwin 39-36_75

Matt Kuchar 41-34_75

Sergio Garcia 34-41_75

Kyle Stanley 38-37_75

Chesson Hadley 37-38_75

Matthew Wolff 40-36_76

J.T. Poston 39-37_76

Kevin Kisner 35-41_76

Hank Lebioda 40-36_76

Richy Werenski 37-39_76

Brandon Hagy 39-39_78

Brendan Steele 38-40_78

Wyndham Clark 39-39_78

Matt Jones 39-40_79

Roger Sloan 39-40_79

