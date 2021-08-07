PGA Tour World Golf Championships Par Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Southwind
|Memphis, Tenn.
|Yardage: 7,233; Par: 70
|Purse: $10.5 Million
|Third Round
Harris English 62-65-65_192 -18
Bryson DeChambeau 65-66-63_194 -16
Cameron Smith 67-62-65_194 -16
Abraham Ancer 67-62-67_196 -14
Scottie Scheffler 65-65-67_197 -13
Ian Poulter 64-66-67_197 -13
Dustin Johnson 69-65-65_199 -11
Paul Casey 68-66-65_199 -11
Will Zalatoris 66-66-67_199 -11
Louis Oosthuizen 67-64-68_199 -11
Tyrrell Hatton 67-68-65_200 -10
Daniel Berger 66-67-67_200 -10
Sam Burns 66-64-70_200 -10
Hideki Matsuyama 68-69-64_201 -9
Billy Horschel 68-67-66_201 -9
Ryan Palmer 70-64-68_202 -8
Jordan Spieth 71-69-63_203 -7
Sergio Garcia 70-68-65_203 -7
Jason Kokrak 67-68-68_203 -7
Tony Finau 69-65-69_203 -7
Justin Thomas 67-67-69_203 -7
Rory McIlroy 72-66-66_204 -6
Shane Lowry 68-69-67_204 -6
Robert MacIntyre 69-67-68_204 -6
Kevin Na 67-71-67_205 -5
Garrick Higgo 68-70-67_205 -5
Marc Leishman 65-71-69_205 -5
Lee Westwood 67-69-69_205 -5
Corey Conners 67-69-69_205 -5
Phil Mickelson 69-66-70_205 -5
Jim Herman 64-68-73_205 -5
Brooks Koepka 70-69-67_206 -4
Joaquin Niemann 70-68-68_206 -4
Collin Morikawa 67-71-68_206 -4
Martin Laird 68-69-69_206 -4
Patrick Reed 68-69-69_206 -4
Matthew Wolff 64-70-72_206 -4
Carlos Ortiz 64-69-73_206 -4
Sungjae Im 70-70-67_207 -3
Patrick Cantlay 71-67-69_207 -3
Viktor Hovland 73-65-69_207 -3
Justin Rose 69-69-69_207 -3
Brad Kennedy 67-70-70_207 -3
Cameron Champ 71-72-65_208 -2
Wade Ormsby 69-71-68_208 -2
Tommy Fleetwood 69-70-69_208 -2
Brian Harman 70-69-69_208 -2
Robert Streb 71-66-71_208 -2
Aaron Rai 70-67-71_208 -2
Webb Simpson 71-65-72_208 -2
Stewart Cink 68-66-74_208 -2
Max Homa 66-68-74_208 -2
Matt Fitzpatrick 70-72-67_209 -1
Lucas Herbert 69-70-70_209 -1
Lucas Glover 71-73-66_210 E
Adam Scott 74-66-70_210 E
Ryosuke Kinoshita 74-66-70_210 E
Kevin Kisner 67-72-71_210 E
Victor Perez 71-69-71_211 +1
Matt Jones 69-68-74_211 +1
Xander Schauffele 69-73-70_212 +2
K.H. Lee 68-74-70_212 +2
Cam Davis 68-72-73_213 +3
Si Woo Kim 70-70-75_215 +5
Min Woo Lee 67-75-74_216 +6
Wilco Nienaber 76-72-72_220 +10
