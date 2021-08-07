On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour World Golf Championships Par Scores

The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 6:10 pm
2 min read
      
Saturday
At TPC Southwind
Memphis, Tenn.
Yardage: 7,233; Par: 70
Purse: $10.5 Million
Third Round

Harris English 62-65-65_192  -18

Bryson DeChambeau 65-66-63_194  -16

Cameron Smith 67-62-65_194  -16

Abraham Ancer 67-62-67_196  -14

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

Scottie Scheffler 65-65-67_197  -13

Ian Poulter 64-66-67_197  -13

Dustin Johnson 69-65-65_199  -11

Paul Casey 68-66-65_199  -11

Will Zalatoris 66-66-67_199  -11

Louis Oosthuizen 67-64-68_199  -11

Tyrrell Hatton 67-68-65_200  -10

Daniel Berger 66-67-67_200  -10

        Read more: Sports News

Sam Burns 66-64-70_200  -10

Hideki Matsuyama 68-69-64_201   -9

Billy Horschel 68-67-66_201   -9

Ryan Palmer 70-64-68_202   -8

Jordan Spieth 71-69-63_203   -7

Sergio Garcia 70-68-65_203   -7

Jason Kokrak 67-68-68_203   -7

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Tony Finau 69-65-69_203   -7

Justin Thomas 67-67-69_203   -7

Rory McIlroy 72-66-66_204   -6

Shane Lowry 68-69-67_204   -6

Robert MacIntyre 69-67-68_204   -6

Kevin Na 67-71-67_205   -5

Garrick Higgo 68-70-67_205   -5

Marc Leishman 65-71-69_205   -5

Lee Westwood 67-69-69_205   -5

Corey Conners 67-69-69_205   -5

Phil Mickelson 69-66-70_205   -5

Jim Herman 64-68-73_205   -5

Brooks Koepka 70-69-67_206   -4

Joaquin Niemann 70-68-68_206   -4

Collin Morikawa 67-71-68_206   -4

Martin Laird 68-69-69_206   -4

Patrick Reed 68-69-69_206   -4

Matthew Wolff 64-70-72_206   -4

Carlos Ortiz 64-69-73_206   -4

Sungjae Im 70-70-67_207   -3

Patrick Cantlay 71-67-69_207   -3

Viktor Hovland 73-65-69_207   -3

Justin Rose 69-69-69_207   -3

Brad Kennedy 67-70-70_207   -3

Cameron Champ 71-72-65_208   -2

Wade Ormsby 69-71-68_208   -2

Tommy Fleetwood 69-70-69_208   -2

Brian Harman 70-69-69_208   -2

Robert Streb 71-66-71_208   -2

Aaron Rai 70-67-71_208   -2

Webb Simpson 71-65-72_208   -2

Stewart Cink 68-66-74_208   -2

Max Homa 66-68-74_208   -2

Matt Fitzpatrick 70-72-67_209   -1

Lucas Herbert 69-70-70_209   -1

Lucas Glover 71-73-66_210    E

Adam Scott 74-66-70_210    E

Ryosuke Kinoshita 74-66-70_210    E

Kevin Kisner 67-72-71_210    E

Victor Perez 71-69-71_211   +1

Matt Jones 69-68-74_211   +1

Xander Schauffele 69-73-70_212   +2

K.H. Lee 68-74-70_212   +2

Cam Davis 68-72-73_213   +3

Si Woo Kim 70-70-75_215   +5

Min Woo Lee 67-75-74_216   +6

Wilco Nienaber 76-72-72_220  +10

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise