PGA Tour World Golf Championships Scores

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 5:18 pm
1 min read
      
Friday
At TPC Southwind
Memphis, Tenn.
Yardage: 7,233; Par: 70
Purse: $10.5 Million
Second Round

Harris English 62-65_127

Cameron Smith 67-62_129

Abraham Ancer 67-62_129

Ian Poulter 64-66_130

Sam Burns 66-64_130

Scottie Scheffler 65-65_130

Louis Oosthuizen 67-64_131

Bryson DeChambeau 65-66_131

Will Zalatoris 66-66_132

Jim Herman 64-68_132

Carlos Ortiz 64-69_133

Daniel Berger 66-67_133

Max Homa 66-68_134

Justin Thomas 67-67_134

Tony Finau 69-65_134

Paul Casey 68-66_134

Dustin Johnson 69-65_134

Ryan Palmer 70-64_134

Matthew Wolff 64-70_134

Stewart Cink 68-66_134

Tyrrell Hatton 67-68_135

Billy Horschel 68-67_135

Phil Mickelson 69-66_135

Jason Kokrak 67-68_135

Robert MacIntyre 69-67_136

Webb Simpson 71-65_136

Lee Westwood 67-69_136

Corey Conners 67-69_136

Marc Leishman 65-71_136

Aaron Rai 70-67_137

Brad Kennedy 67-70_137

Patrick Reed 68-69_137

Hideki Matsuyama 68-69_137

Shane Lowry 68-69_137

Robert Streb 71-66_137

Martin Laird 68-69_137

Matt Jones 69-68_137

Garrick Higgo 68-70_138

Sergio Garcia 70-68_138

Collin Morikawa 67-71_138

Justin Rose 69-69_138

Joaquin Niemann 70-68_138

Patrick Cantlay 71-67_138

Viktor Hovland 73-65_138

Kevin Na 67-71_138

Rory McIlroy 72-66_138

Brian Harman 70-69_139

Kevin Kisner 67-72_139

Lucas Herbert 69-70_139

Brooks Koepka 70-69_139

Tommy Fleetwood 69-70_139

Victor Perez 71-69_140

Cam Davis 68-72_140

Ryosuke Kinoshita 74-66_140

Si Woo Kim 70-70_140

Wade Ormsby 69-71_140

Adam Scott 74-66_140

Jordan Spieth 71-69_140

Sungjae Im 70-70_140

Min Woo Lee 67-75_142

Xander Schauffele 69-73_142

K.H. Lee 68-74_142

Matt Fitzpatrick 70-72_142

Cameron Champ 71-72_143

Lucas Glover 71-73_144

Wilco Nienaber 76-72_148

