PGA Tour World Golf Championships Scores

|Friday
|At TPC Southwind
|Memphis, Tenn.
|Yardage: 7,233; Par: 70
|Purse: $10.5 Million
|Second Round
Harris English 62-65_127
Cameron Smith 67-62_129
Abraham Ancer 67-62_129
Ian Poulter 64-66_130
Sam Burns 66-64_130
Scottie Scheffler 65-65_130
Louis Oosthuizen 67-64_131
Bryson DeChambeau 65-66_131
Will Zalatoris 66-66_132
Jim Herman 64-68_132
Carlos Ortiz 64-69_133
Daniel Berger 66-67_133
Max Homa 66-68_134
Justin Thomas 67-67_134
Tony Finau 69-65_134
Paul Casey 68-66_134
Dustin Johnson 69-65_134
Ryan Palmer 70-64_134
Matthew Wolff 64-70_134
Stewart Cink 68-66_134
Tyrrell Hatton 67-68_135
Billy Horschel 68-67_135
Phil Mickelson 69-66_135
Jason Kokrak 67-68_135
Robert MacIntyre 69-67_136
Webb Simpson 71-65_136
Lee Westwood 67-69_136
Corey Conners 67-69_136
Marc Leishman 65-71_136
Aaron Rai 70-67_137
Brad Kennedy 67-70_137
Patrick Reed 68-69_137
Hideki Matsuyama 68-69_137
Shane Lowry 68-69_137
Robert Streb 71-66_137
Martin Laird 68-69_137
Matt Jones 69-68_137
Garrick Higgo 68-70_138
Sergio Garcia 70-68_138
Collin Morikawa 67-71_138
Justin Rose 69-69_138
Joaquin Niemann 70-68_138
Patrick Cantlay 71-67_138
Viktor Hovland 73-65_138
Kevin Na 67-71_138
Rory McIlroy 72-66_138
Brian Harman 70-69_139
Kevin Kisner 67-72_139
Lucas Herbert 69-70_139
Brooks Koepka 70-69_139
Tommy Fleetwood 69-70_139
Victor Perez 71-69_140
Cam Davis 68-72_140
Ryosuke Kinoshita 74-66_140
Si Woo Kim 70-70_140
Wade Ormsby 69-71_140
Adam Scott 74-66_140
Jordan Spieth 71-69_140
Sungjae Im 70-70_140
Min Woo Lee 67-75_142
Xander Schauffele 69-73_142
K.H. Lee 68-74_142
Matt Fitzpatrick 70-72_142
Cameron Champ 71-72_143
Lucas Glover 71-73_144
Wilco Nienaber 76-72_148
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments