Sports News

PGA Tour World Golf Championships Scores

The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 6:12 pm
Saturday
At TPC Southwind
Memphis, Tenn.
Yardage: 7,233; Par: 70
Purse: $10.5 Million
Third Round

Harris English 62-65-65_192

Bryson DeChambeau 65-66-63_194

Cameron Smith 67-62-65_194

Abraham Ancer 67-62-67_196

Scottie Scheffler 65-65-67_197

Ian Poulter 64-66-67_197

Dustin Johnson 69-65-65_199

Paul Casey 68-66-65_199

Will Zalatoris 66-66-67_199

Louis Oosthuizen 67-64-68_199

Tyrrell Hatton 67-68-65_200

Daniel Berger 66-67-67_200

Sam Burns 66-64-70_200

Hideki Matsuyama 68-69-64_201

Billy Horschel 68-67-66_201

Ryan Palmer 70-64-68_202

Jordan Spieth 71-69-63_203

Sergio Garcia 70-68-65_203

Jason Kokrak 67-68-68_203

Tony Finau 69-65-69_203

Justin Thomas 67-67-69_203

Rory McIlroy 72-66-66_204

Shane Lowry 68-69-67_204

Robert MacIntyre 69-67-68_204

Kevin Na 67-71-67_205

Garrick Higgo 68-70-67_205

Marc Leishman 65-71-69_205

Lee Westwood 67-69-69_205

Corey Conners 67-69-69_205

Phil Mickelson 69-66-70_205

Jim Herman 64-68-73_205

Brooks Koepka 70-69-67_206

Joaquin Niemann 70-68-68_206

Collin Morikawa 67-71-68_206

Martin Laird 68-69-69_206

Patrick Reed 68-69-69_206

Matthew Wolff 64-70-72_206

Carlos Ortiz 64-69-73_206

Sungjae Im 70-70-67_207

Patrick Cantlay 71-67-69_207

Viktor Hovland 73-65-69_207

Justin Rose 69-69-69_207

Brad Kennedy 67-70-70_207

Cameron Champ 71-72-65_208

Wade Ormsby 69-71-68_208

Tommy Fleetwood 69-70-69_208

Brian Harman 70-69-69_208

Robert Streb 71-66-71_208

Aaron Rai 70-67-71_208

Webb Simpson 71-65-72_208

Stewart Cink 68-66-74_208

Max Homa 66-68-74_208

Matt Fitzpatrick 70-72-67_209

Lucas Herbert 69-70-70_209

Lucas Glover 71-73-66_210

Adam Scott 74-66-70_210

Ryosuke Kinoshita 74-66-70_210

Kevin Kisner 67-72-71_210

Victor Perez 71-69-71_211

Matt Jones 69-68-74_211

Xander Schauffele 69-73-70_212

K.H. Lee 68-74-70_212

Cam Davis 68-72-73_213

Si Woo Kim 70-70-75_215

Min Woo Lee 67-75-74_216

Wilco Nienaber 76-72-72_220

