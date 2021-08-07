PGA Tour World Golf Championships Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Southwind
|Memphis, Tenn.
|Yardage: 7,233; Par: 70
|Purse: $10.5 Million
|Third Round
Harris English 62-65-65_192
Bryson DeChambeau 65-66-63_194
Cameron Smith 67-62-65_194
Abraham Ancer 67-62-67_196
Scottie Scheffler 65-65-67_197
Ian Poulter 64-66-67_197
Dustin Johnson 69-65-65_199
Paul Casey 68-66-65_199
Will Zalatoris 66-66-67_199
Louis Oosthuizen 67-64-68_199
Tyrrell Hatton 67-68-65_200
Daniel Berger 66-67-67_200
Sam Burns 66-64-70_200
Hideki Matsuyama 68-69-64_201
Billy Horschel 68-67-66_201
Ryan Palmer 70-64-68_202
Jordan Spieth 71-69-63_203
Sergio Garcia 70-68-65_203
Jason Kokrak 67-68-68_203
Tony Finau 69-65-69_203
Justin Thomas 67-67-69_203
Rory McIlroy 72-66-66_204
Shane Lowry 68-69-67_204
Robert MacIntyre 69-67-68_204
Kevin Na 67-71-67_205
Garrick Higgo 68-70-67_205
Marc Leishman 65-71-69_205
Lee Westwood 67-69-69_205
Corey Conners 67-69-69_205
Phil Mickelson 69-66-70_205
Jim Herman 64-68-73_205
Brooks Koepka 70-69-67_206
Joaquin Niemann 70-68-68_206
Collin Morikawa 67-71-68_206
Martin Laird 68-69-69_206
Patrick Reed 68-69-69_206
Matthew Wolff 64-70-72_206
Carlos Ortiz 64-69-73_206
Sungjae Im 70-70-67_207
Patrick Cantlay 71-67-69_207
Viktor Hovland 73-65-69_207
Justin Rose 69-69-69_207
Brad Kennedy 67-70-70_207
Cameron Champ 71-72-65_208
Wade Ormsby 69-71-68_208
Tommy Fleetwood 69-70-69_208
Brian Harman 70-69-69_208
Robert Streb 71-66-71_208
Aaron Rai 70-67-71_208
Webb Simpson 71-65-72_208
Stewart Cink 68-66-74_208
Max Homa 66-68-74_208
Matt Fitzpatrick 70-72-67_209
Lucas Herbert 69-70-70_209
Lucas Glover 71-73-66_210
Adam Scott 74-66-70_210
Ryosuke Kinoshita 74-66-70_210
Kevin Kisner 67-72-71_210
Victor Perez 71-69-71_211
Matt Jones 69-68-74_211
Xander Schauffele 69-73-70_212
K.H. Lee 68-74-70_212
Cam Davis 68-72-73_213
Si Woo Kim 70-70-75_215
Min Woo Lee 67-75-74_216
Wilco Nienaber 76-72-72_220
