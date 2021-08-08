PGA Tour World Golf Championships Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
August 8, 2021
2 min read
      
Sunday
At TPC Southwind
Memphis, Tenn.
Yardage: 7,233; Par: 70
Purse: $10.5 Million
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
x-won playoff
Final Round

x-Abraham Ancer (550), $1,820,000 67-62-67-68_264

Sam Burns (258), $917,500 66-64-70-64_264

Hideki Matsuyama (258), $917,500 68-69-64-63_264

Harris English (140), $515,000 62-65-65-73_265

Daniel Berger (105), $380,667 66-67-67-66_266

Paul Casey (105), $380,667 68-66-65-67_266

Cameron Smith (105), $380,667 67-62-65-72_266

Bryson DeChambeau (86), $272,500 65-66-63-74_268

Will Zalatoris, $272,500 66-66-67-69_268

Dustin Johnson (76), $220,000 69-65-65-70_269

Ian Poulter (76), $220,000 64-66-67-72_269

Rory McIlroy (67), $186,500 72-66-66-66_270

Jordan Spieth (67), $186,500 71-69-63-67_270

Scottie Scheffler (62), $170,000 65-65-67-74_271

Robert MacIntyre, $155,500 69-67-68-68_272

Webb Simpson (58), $155,500 71-65-72-64_272

Tyrrell Hatton (51), $128,000 67-68-65-73_273

Billy Horschel (51), $128,000 68-67-66-72_273

Phil Mickelson (51), $128,000 69-66-70-68_273

Joaquin Niemann (51), $128,000 70-68-68-67_273

Louis Oosthuizen (51), $128,000 67-64-68-74_273

Matthew Wolff (51), $128,000 64-70-72-67_273

Patrick Cantlay (42), $105,000 71-67-69-67_274

Shane Lowry (42), $105,000 68-69-67-70_274

Kevin Na (42), $105,000 67-71-67-69_274

Sergio Garcia (35), $89,000 70-68-65-72_275

Collin Morikawa (35), $89,000 67-71-68-69_275

Ryan Palmer (35), $89,000 70-64-68-73_275

Aaron Rai, $89,000 70-67-71-67_275

Justin Thomas (35), $89,000 67-67-69-72_275

Cameron Champ (28), $77,000 71-72-65-68_276

Patrick Reed (28), $77,000 68-69-69-70_276

Lee Westwood (28), $77,000 67-69-69-71_276

Tony Finau (24), $69,500 69-65-69-74_277

Jason Kokrak (24), $69,500 67-68-68-74_277

Corey Conners (19), $59,000 67-69-69-73_278

Brian Harman (19), $59,000 70-69-69-70_278

Lucas Herbert, $59,000 69-70-70-69_278

Viktor Hovland (19), $59,000 73-65-69-71_278

Marc Leishman (19), $59,000 65-71-69-73_278

Carlos Ortiz (19), $59,000 64-69-73-72_278

Adam Scott (19), $59,000 74-66-70-68_278

Stewart Cink (14), $53,000 68-66-74-71_279

Brad Kennedy, $53,000 67-70-70-72_279

Ryosuke Kinoshita, $53,000 74-66-70-69_279

Tommy Fleetwood (11), $49,000 69-70-69-72_280

Jim Herman (11), $49,000 64-68-73-75_280

Sungjae Im (11), $49,000 70-70-67-73_280

Xander Schauffele (11), $49,000 69-73-70-68_280

Robert Streb (11), $49,000 71-66-71-72_280

Max Homa (9), $45,000 66-68-74-73_281

Matt Jones (9), $45,000 69-68-74-70_281

Wade Ormsby, $45,000 69-71-68-73_281

Brooks Koepka (7), $42,000 70-69-67-76_282

K.H. Lee (7), $42,000 68-74-70-70_282

Justin Rose (7), $42,000 69-69-69-75_282

Matt Fitzpatrick (6), $39,167 70-72-67-74_283

Lucas Glover (6), $39,167 71-73-66-73_283

Martin Laird (6), $39,167 68-69-69-77_283

Cam Davis (6), $38,000 68-72-73-72_285

Victor Perez, $37,500 71-69-71-76_287

Min Woo Lee, $37,000 67-75-74-72_288

Kevin Kisner (5), $36,500 67-72-71-79_289

Wilco Nienaber, $36,000 76-72-72-70_290

Si Woo Kim (5), $35,500 70-70-75-78_293

