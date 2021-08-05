On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

PGA Tour World Golf Championships Scores

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 5:14 pm
1 min read
      
Thursday
At TPC Southwind
Memphis, Tenn.
Yardage: 7,233; Par: 70
Purse: $10.5 Million
First Round

Harris English 28-34_62

Jim Herman 31-33_64

Carlos Ortiz 32-32_64

Matthew Wolff 33-31_64

        Harris English 28-34_62

Ian Poulter 31-33_64

Bryson DeChambeau 33-32_65

Scottie Scheffler 30-35_65

Marc Leishman 33-32_65

Daniel Berger 33-33_66

Will Zalatoris 33-33_66

Max Homa 34-32_66

Sam Burns 33-33_66

Kevin Na 35-32_67

Louis Oosthuizen 35-32_67

Abraham Ancer 34-33_67

Cameron Smith 34-33_67

Corey Conners 33-34_67

Jason Kokrak 35-32_67

Brad Kennedy 35-32_67

Min Woo Lee 32-35_67

Tyrrell Hatton 31-36_67

Collin Morikawa 35-32_67

Kevin Kisner 32-35_67

Justin Thomas 33-34_67

Lee Westwood 34-33_67

K.H. Lee 36-32_68

Martin Laird 33-35_68

Paul Casey 33-35_68

Stewart Cink 34-34_68

Patrick Reed 33-35_68

Billy Horschel 33-35_68

Hideki Matsuyama 35-33_68

Garrick Higgo 32-36_68

Cam Davis 36-32_68

Shane Lowry 34-34_68

Wade Ormsby 35-34_69

Lucas Herbert 36-33_69

Phil Mickelson 34-35_69

Dustin Johnson 33-36_69

Matt Jones 33-36_69

Tommy Fleetwood 35-34_69

Robert MacIntyre 35-34_69

Xander Schauffele 35-34_69

Justin Rose 34-35_69

Tony Finau 33-36_69

Si Woo Kim 34-36_70

Matt Fitzpatrick 35-35_70

Ryan Palmer 35-35_70

Brooks Koepka 34-36_70

Sungjae Im 36-34_70

Brian Harman 37-33_70

Aaron Rai 35-35_70

Sergio Garcia 35-35_70

Joaquin Niemann 32-38_70

Robert Streb 37-34_71

Cameron Champ 36-35_71

Patrick Cantlay 34-37_71

Jordan Spieth 33-38_71

Victor Perez 35-36_71

Lucas Glover 35-36_71

Webb Simpson 35-36_71

Rory McIlroy 37-35_72

Viktor Hovland 37-36_73

Ryosuke Kinoshita 38-36_74

Adam Scott 38-36_74

Wilco Nienaber 37-39_76

