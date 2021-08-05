PGA Tour World Golf Championships Scores

|Thursday
|At TPC Southwind
|Memphis, Tenn.
|Yardage: 7,233; Par: 70
|Purse: $10.5 Million
|First Round
Harris English 28-34_62
Jim Herman 31-33_64
Carlos Ortiz 32-32_64
Matthew Wolff 33-31_64
Ian Poulter 31-33_64
Bryson DeChambeau 33-32_65
Scottie Scheffler 30-35_65
Marc Leishman 33-32_65
Daniel Berger 33-33_66
Will Zalatoris 33-33_66
Max Homa 34-32_66
Sam Burns 33-33_66
Kevin Na 35-32_67
Louis Oosthuizen 35-32_67
Abraham Ancer 34-33_67
Cameron Smith 34-33_67
Corey Conners 33-34_67
Jason Kokrak 35-32_67
Brad Kennedy 35-32_67
Min Woo Lee 32-35_67
Tyrrell Hatton 31-36_67
Collin Morikawa 35-32_67
Kevin Kisner 32-35_67
Justin Thomas 33-34_67
Lee Westwood 34-33_67
K.H. Lee 36-32_68
Martin Laird 33-35_68
Paul Casey 33-35_68
Stewart Cink 34-34_68
Patrick Reed 33-35_68
Billy Horschel 33-35_68
Hideki Matsuyama 35-33_68
Garrick Higgo 32-36_68
Cam Davis 36-32_68
Shane Lowry 34-34_68
Wade Ormsby 35-34_69
Lucas Herbert 36-33_69
Phil Mickelson 34-35_69
Dustin Johnson 33-36_69
Matt Jones 33-36_69
Tommy Fleetwood 35-34_69
Robert MacIntyre 35-34_69
Xander Schauffele 35-34_69
Justin Rose 34-35_69
Tony Finau 33-36_69
Si Woo Kim 34-36_70
Matt Fitzpatrick 35-35_70
Ryan Palmer 35-35_70
Brooks Koepka 34-36_70
Sungjae Im 36-34_70
Brian Harman 37-33_70
Aaron Rai 35-35_70
Sergio Garcia 35-35_70
Joaquin Niemann 32-38_70
Robert Streb 37-34_71
Cameron Champ 36-35_71
Patrick Cantlay 34-37_71
Jordan Spieth 33-38_71
Victor Perez 35-36_71
Lucas Glover 35-36_71
Webb Simpson 35-36_71
Rory McIlroy 37-35_72
Viktor Hovland 37-36_73
Ryosuke Kinoshita 38-36_74
Adam Scott 38-36_74
Wilco Nienaber 37-39_76
