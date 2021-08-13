PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, N.C.
|Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
|Purse: $6.4 Million
|First Round
Russell Henley 31-31_62 -8
Sung Kang 32-32_64 -6
Ted Potter, Jr. 33-31_64 -6
Michael Thompson 32-32_64 -6
Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.
Chris Kirk 31-33_64 -6
Scott Piercy 30-34_64 -6
Hudson Swafford 30-34_64 -6
Adam Hadwin 31-33_64 -6
Tyler McCumber 32-33_65 -5
Andrew Landry 33-32_65 -5
Brian Stuard 29-36_65 -5
Jhonattan Vegas 30-35_65 -5
Michael Gligic 30-35_65 -5
Denny McCarthy 30-35_65 -5
Webb Simpson 33-32_65 -5
Kevin Kisner 32-33_65 -5
Erik van Rooyen 33-32_65 -5
Nick Taylor 33-32_65 -5
Bronson Burgoon 32-33_65 -5
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Luke List 32-34_66 -4
Padraig Harrington 35-31_66 -4
Matt Kuchar 32-34_66 -4
Adam Scott 32-34_66 -4
Branden Grace 32-34_66 -4
Sebastián Muñoz 32-34_66 -4
K.J. Choi 33-33_66 -4
Sepp Straka 31-35_66 -4
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 31-35_66 -4
Mark Anderson 33-33_66 -4
Rafael Campos 31-35_66 -4
Rory Sabbatini 31-35_66 -4
Rob Oppenheim 34-32_66 -4
Tommy Fleetwood 32-34_66 -4
Sungjae Im 34-32_66 -4
Kevin Tway 32-34_66 -4
Si Woo Kim 33-33_66 -4
Aaron Wise 32-34_66 -4
Justin Rose 34-32_66 -4
Kevin Streelman 34-32_66 -4
Rhein Gibson 35-31_66 -4
John Senden 32-35_67 -3
Ben Martin 33-34_67 -3
K.H. Lee 34-33_67 -3
Harold Varner III 32-35_67 -3
Michael Kim 35-32_67 -3
Seamus Power 33-34_67 -3
Francesco Molinari 33-34_67 -3
Keith Mitchell 34-33_67 -3
Andrew Putnam 33-34_67 -3
Doc Redman 33-34_67 -3
Chase Seiffert 34-33_67 -3
Cameron Percy 33-34_67 -3
Bo Hoag 34-33_67 -3
Scott Stallings 32-35_67 -3
Mark Hubbard 31-36_67 -3
Richy Werenski 30-37_67 -3
Bubba Watson 36-31_67 -3
Sean O’Hair 32-35_67 -3
Anirban Lahiri 34-33_67 -3
J.J. Spaun 32-35_67 -3
Ryan Brehm 34-33_67 -3
Chris Baker 30-37_67 -3
Camilo Villegas 33-35_68 -2
Sam Ryder 31-37_68 -2
Will Zalatoris 34-34_68 -2
Bo Van Pelt 36-32_68 -2
Doug Ghim 34-34_68 -2
Will Gordon 34-34_68 -2
Joel Dahmen 32-36_68 -2
Nate Lashley 34-34_68 -2
Kevin Na 32-36_68 -2
Ryan Moore 33-35_68 -2
Talor Gooch 37-31_68 -2
Johnson Wagner 34-34_68 -2
Scott Harrington 34-34_68 -2
Chesson Hadley 34-34_68 -2
John Augenstein 34-34_68 -2
David Lingmerth 33-35_68 -2
James Hahn 34-34_68 -2
Beau Hossler 35-33_68 -2
Xinjun Zhang 34-34_68 -2
C.T. Pan 33-35_68 -2
Robert Streb 34-34_68 -2
Martin Laird 34-34_68 -2
John Huh 33-35_68 -2
Ben Taylor 32-36_68 -2
Austin Eckroat 36-32_68 -2
Alex Smalley 34-34_68 -2
Byeong Hun An 34-35_69 -1
Brendon Todd 34-35_69 -1
Matthew Wolff 34-35_69 -1
Zach Johnson 34-35_69 -1
Tyler Duncan 33-36_69 -1
Brandt Snedeker 33-36_69 -1
Brice Garnett 36-33_69 -1
Kramer Hickok 35-34_69 -1
Nelson Ledesma 33-36_69 -1
Michael Gellerman 34-35_69 -1
Nick Watney 33-36_69 -1
Scott Brown 34-35_69 -1
Hideki Matsuyama 35-34_69 -1
Matt Jones 34-35_69 -1
Dylan Frittelli 35-34_69 -1
Robert MacIntyre 34-35_69 -1
Brian Harman 35-34_69 -1
Hank Lebioda 36-33_69 -1
Mackenzie Hughes 35-35_70 E
Matthew NeSmith 34-36_70 E
Lucas Glover 32-38_70 E
Jason Kokrak 33-37_70 E
Josh Teater 35-35_70 E
Wes Roach 35-35_70 E
Chez Reavie 37-33_70 E
Brian Gay 35-35_70 E
Sebastian Cappelen 36-34_70 E
Davis Thompson 35-35_70 E
Fabián Gómez 35-35_70 E
Patton Kizzire 35-35_70 E
Satoshi Kodaira 35-35_70 E
Gary Woodland 33-37_70 E
Austin Cook 37-33_70 E
Harry Higgs 35-35_70 E
Adam Schenk 36-34_70 E
Robby Shelton 34-36_70 E
Peter Malnati 35-35_70 E
Bill Haas 34-36_70 E
Vincent Whaley 36-34_70 E
D.J. Trahan 33-38_71 +1
Brandon Hagy 34-37_71 +1
Roger Sloan 34-37_71 +1
Lanto Griffin 36-35_71 +1
Connor Arendell 36-35_71 +1
Kris Ventura 35-36_71 +1
Jacob Bergeron 37-34_71 +1
Kyle Stanley 39-32_71 +1
Martin Trainer 35-36_71 +1
J.T. Poston 34-37_71 +1
Rickie Fowler 35-36_71 +1
Jason Dufner 37-34_71 +1
Patrick Rodgers 38-33_71 +1
Tom Lewis 34-37_71 +1
Adam Long 36-36_72 +2
Luke Donald 35-37_72 +2
Jim Herman 37-35_72 +2
Joseph Bramlett 34-38_72 +2
Akshay Bhatia 35-37_72 +2
Aaron Baddeley 35-38_73 +3
Matt Every 35-38_73 +3
Tom Hoge 38-35_73 +3
Mito Pereira 38-35_73 +3
Charl Schwartzel 34-40_74 +4
Russell Knox 38-36_74 +4
Ryan Armour 38-36_74 +4
Wyndham Clark 35-41_76 +6
Jonas Blixt 36-41_77 +7
Matt Vick 42-35_77 +7
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments