Philadelphia 1, New York City FC 0

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 9:46 pm
New York City FC 0 0 0
Philadelphia 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Philadelphia, Bedoya, 1, 67th minute.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese.

Yellow Cards_Medina, New York City FC, 25th; Sands, New York City FC, 36th; Elliott, Philadelphia, 78th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Cameron Blanchard, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Joshua Encarnacion.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen (Gudmundur Thorarinsson, 74th), Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo, Jesus Medina (Talles Magno, 77th), Santiago Rodriguez (Thiago, 68th), James Sands (Andres Jasson, 77th); Valentin Castellanos (Keaton Parks, 78th), Ismael Tajouri.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Alvas Powell (Stuart Findlay, 89th), Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya (Ilsinho, 89th), Leon Maximilian Flach, Daniel Gazdag (Jamiro Monteiro, 63rd), Jose Martinez; Kacper Przybylko (Cory Burke, 63rd), Sergio Santos (Quinn Sullivan, 85th).

