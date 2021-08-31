Trending:
Philadelphia 12, Washington 6

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 11:08 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 12 18 11 Totals 37 6 10 6
Galvis ss 6 1 2 0 Thomas cf 4 1 1 1
Segura 2b 5 3 2 0 Kieboom 3b 4 1 1 2
B.Harper rf 5 1 3 2 Soto rf 4 1 1 0
McCutchen lf 4 2 2 3 Bell lf 4 1 2 0
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 Zimmerman 1b 5 1 1 1
Bonifacio cf 3 0 1 1 Ruiz c 5 0 1 1
Herrera ph-cf 1 0 1 1 García ss 5 1 2 1
Torreyes 3b 6 0 1 0 Sanchez 2b 2 0 0 0
Vierling 1b-lf 5 2 4 0 Corbin p 3 0 0 0
Marchan c 4 1 1 2 Machado p 0 0 0 0
Moore p 1 0 0 0 Thompson p 0 0 0 0
Falter p 1 0 0 0 Clay p 0 0 0 0
Maton ph 0 1 0 0 McGowin p 0 0 0 0
Coonrod p 1 0 0 0 Stevenson ph 1 0 1 0
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 R.Harper p 0 0 0 0
Miller ph-1b 1 1 1 2
Philadelphia 000 216 003 12
Washington 012 200 001 6

E_Segura 2 (10), Galvis (2). DP_Philadelphia 2, Washington 1. LOB_Philadelphia 12, Washington 10. 2B_Torreyes (10), Segura (23), McCutchen (15), Vierling (1), B.Harper (32), Thomas (6), Bell (17), Zimmerman (13), García (7). HR_McCutchen (22), Marchan (1), Miller (15), Kieboom (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Moore 3 1-3 6 5 5 5 2
Falter W,2-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 1 1
Alvarado 1 1 0 0 0 1
Neris 1 1 0 0 0 0
De Los Santos 1 2 1 1 0 1
Washington
Corbin L,7-14 5 9 6 6 4 4
Machado 1-3 4 3 3 0 0
Thompson 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Clay 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
McGowin 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Suero 2-3 4 3 3 2 0
R.Harper 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Corbin pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Machado (Segura). WP_De Los Santos, Suero.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, John Bacon; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:50. A_16,844 (41,339).

Sports News

