Philadelphia 12, Washington 6

Philadelphia Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 43 12 18 11 Totals 37 6 10 6 Galvis ss 6 1 2 0 Thomas cf 4 1 1 1 Segura 2b 5 3 2 0 Kieboom 3b 4 1 1 2 B.Harper rf 5 1 3 2 Soto rf 4 1 1 0 McCutchen lf 4 2 2 3 Bell lf 4 1 2 0 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 Zimmerman 1b 5 1 1 1 Bonifacio cf 3 0 1 1 Ruiz c 5 0 1 1 Herrera ph-cf 1 0 1 1 García ss 5 1 2 1 Torreyes 3b 6 0 1 0 Sanchez 2b 2 0 0 0 Vierling 1b-lf 5 2 4 0 Corbin p 3 0 0 0 Marchan c 4 1 1 2 Machado p 0 0 0 0 Moore p 1 0 0 0 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 Falter p 1 0 0 0 Clay p 0 0 0 0 Maton ph 0 1 0 0 McGowin p 0 0 0 0 Coonrod p 1 0 0 0 Stevenson ph 1 0 1 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 R.Harper p 0 0 0 0 Miller ph-1b 1 1 1 2

Philadelphia 000 216 003 — 12 Washington 012 200 001 — 6

E_Segura 2 (10), Galvis (2). DP_Philadelphia 2, Washington 1. LOB_Philadelphia 12, Washington 10. 2B_Torreyes (10), Segura (23), McCutchen (15), Vierling (1), B.Harper (32), Thomas (6), Bell (17), Zimmerman (13), García (7). HR_McCutchen (22), Marchan (1), Miller (15), Kieboom (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Moore 3 1-3 6 5 5 5 2 Falter W,2-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Coonrod 1 0 0 0 1 1 Alvarado 1 1 0 0 0 1 Neris 1 1 0 0 0 0 De Los Santos 1 2 1 1 0 1

Washington Corbin L,7-14 5 9 6 6 4 4 Machado 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 Thompson 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Clay 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 McGowin 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Suero 2-3 4 3 3 2 0 R.Harper 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Corbin pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Machado (Segura). WP_De Los Santos, Suero.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, John Bacon; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:50. A_16,844 (41,339).

