Philadelphia 12, Washington 6

|Philadelphia
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|43
|12
|18
|11
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|6
|Galvis ss
|6
|1
|2
|0
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Segura 2b
|5
|3
|2
|0
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|B.Harper rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|McCutchen lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Bell lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zimmerman 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Bonifacio cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ruiz c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Herrera ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|García ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Torreyes 3b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling 1b-lf
|5
|2
|4
|0
|Corbin p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marchan c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Falter p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maton ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|McGowin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coonrod p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Harper p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miller ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|216
|003
|—
|12
|Washington
|012
|200
|001
|—
|6
E_Segura 2 (10), Galvis (2). DP_Philadelphia 2, Washington 1. LOB_Philadelphia 12, Washington 10. 2B_Torreyes (10), Segura (23), McCutchen (15), Vierling (1), B.Harper (32), Thomas (6), Bell (17), Zimmerman (13), García (7). HR_McCutchen (22), Marchan (1), Miller (15), Kieboom (6).
|Philadelphia
|Moore
|3
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Falter W,2-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Coonrod
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alvarado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|De Los Santos
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Washington
|Corbin L,7-14
|5
|
|9
|6
|6
|4
|4
|Machado
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McGowin
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Suero
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|R.Harper
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Corbin pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Machado (Segura). WP_De Los Santos, Suero.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, John Bacon; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:50. A_16,844 (41,339).
