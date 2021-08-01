Philadelphia 15, Pittsburgh 4

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|45
|15
|20
|15
|5
|7
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.308
|d-Williams ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Jankowski cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Harper rf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Marchan ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Realmuto c
|6
|3
|5
|4
|0
|0
|.268
|Miller 1b
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.229
|Kennedy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bohm 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.252
|Gregorius ss
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.212
|Herrera lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.238
|Gibson p
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Torreyes ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|2
|7
|
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Difo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Nogowski 1b-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Castro 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Park ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.172
|M.Keller p
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|a-Evans ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Ponce p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Newman ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Oviedo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mears p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stallings 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Philadelphia
|120
|012
|252_15
|20
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|102_4
|7
|0
a-grounded out for M.Keller in the 5th. b-sacrificed for Ponce in the 7th. c-singled for Bradley in the 8th. d-struck out for Segura in the 8th. e-singled for Hammer in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 10, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Jankowski (4), Segura 2 (18), Harper 3 (24), Realmuto 2 (16), Gregorius (8), Park (1). HR_Perez (7), off Kennedy. RBIs_Realmuto 4 (46), Segura 3 (36), Herrera 2 (29), Gregorius 3 (31), Bohm 2 (45), Miller (30), Difo (14), Newman (22), Perez 2 (16). SB_Realmuto (7). SF_Herrera, Gregorius, Newman.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Miller 2, Jankowski 4, Gibson); Pittsburgh 2 (Polanco 2). RISP_Philadelphia 10 for 26; Pittsburgh 2 for 3.
Runners moved up_Miller, Bohm.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 1-0
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|113
|2.70
|Bradley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.07
|Hammer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Kennedy
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|25
|18.00
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Keller, L, 3-8
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|0
|2
|80
|7.05
|Ponce
|2
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|3
|64
|8.64
|Oviedo
|0
|
|1
|5
|5
|4
|0
|27
|11.90
|Mears
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|1.69
|Nogowski
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|18.00
Oviedo pitched to 5 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 1-0, Mears 3-3. WP_Ponce.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:44. A_17,875 (38,747).
Comments