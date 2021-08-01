Philadelphia 15, Pittsburgh 4

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 45 15 20 15 5 7 Segura 2b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .308 d-Williams ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Jankowski cf 5 2 1 0 1 1 .303 Harper rf 4 3 3 0 1 1 .302 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Marchan ph-1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .304 Realmuto c 6 3 5 4 0 0 .268 Miller 1b 5 1 0 1 1 0 .229 Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bohm 3b 5 1 2 2 1 1 .252 Gregorius ss 5 1 3 3 0 0 .212 Herrera lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .238 Gibson p 4 1 0 0 0 3 .000 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Torreyes ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .272

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 7 4 2 7 Gamel lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Difo 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .273 Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .307 Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202 Nogowski 1b-p 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Castro 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .222 Park ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Perez c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .172 M.Keller p 0 1 0 0 1 0 .154 a-Evans ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Ponce p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Newman ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .216 Oviedo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Mears p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stallings 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234

Philadelphia 120 012 252_15 20 0 Pittsburgh 001 000 102_4 7 0

a-grounded out for M.Keller in the 5th. b-sacrificed for Ponce in the 7th. c-singled for Bradley in the 8th. d-struck out for Segura in the 8th. e-singled for Hammer in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 10, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Jankowski (4), Segura 2 (18), Harper 3 (24), Realmuto 2 (16), Gregorius (8), Park (1). HR_Perez (7), off Kennedy. RBIs_Realmuto 4 (46), Segura 3 (36), Herrera 2 (29), Gregorius 3 (31), Bohm 2 (45), Miller (30), Difo (14), Newman (22), Perez 2 (16). SB_Realmuto (7). SF_Herrera, Gregorius, Newman.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Miller 2, Jankowski 4, Gibson); Pittsburgh 2 (Polanco 2). RISP_Philadelphia 10 for 26; Pittsburgh 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Miller, Bohm.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, W, 1-0 6 2-3 5 2 2 2 5 113 2.70 Bradley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.07 Hammer 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Kennedy 1 2 2 2 0 2 25 18.00

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Keller, L, 3-8 5 8 4 4 0 2 80 7.05 Ponce 2 7 4 4 0 3 64 8.64 Oviedo 0 1 5 5 4 0 27 11.90 Mears 1 2 0 0 1 2 21 1.69 Nogowski 1 2 2 2 0 0 12 18.00

Oviedo pitched to 5 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 1-0, Mears 3-3. WP_Ponce.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:44. A_17,875 (38,747).

