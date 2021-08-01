On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Sports News

Philadelphia 15, Pittsburgh 4

The Associated Press
August 1, 2021 5:05 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 45 15 20 15 5 7
Segura 2b 4 1 2 3 1 0 .308
d-Williams ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Jankowski cf 5 2 1 0 1 1 .303
Harper rf 4 3 3 0 1 1 .302
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Marchan ph-1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .304
Realmuto c 6 3 5 4 0 0 .268
Miller 1b 5 1 0 1 1 0 .229
Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 5 1 2 2 1 1 .252
Gregorius ss 5 1 3 3 0 0 .212
Herrera lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .238
Gibson p 4 1 0 0 0 3 .000
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Torreyes ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 7 4 2 7
Gamel lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Difo 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .273
Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .307
Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202
Nogowski 1b-p 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Castro 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .222
Park ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Perez c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .172
M.Keller p 0 1 0 0 1 0 .154
a-Evans ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Ponce p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Newman ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .216
Oviedo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mears p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stallings 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Philadelphia 120 012 252_15 20 0
Pittsburgh 001 000 102_4 7 0

a-grounded out for M.Keller in the 5th. b-sacrificed for Ponce in the 7th. c-singled for Bradley in the 8th. d-struck out for Segura in the 8th. e-singled for Hammer in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 10, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Jankowski (4), Segura 2 (18), Harper 3 (24), Realmuto 2 (16), Gregorius (8), Park (1). HR_Perez (7), off Kennedy. RBIs_Realmuto 4 (46), Segura 3 (36), Herrera 2 (29), Gregorius 3 (31), Bohm 2 (45), Miller (30), Difo (14), Newman (22), Perez 2 (16). SB_Realmuto (7). SF_Herrera, Gregorius, Newman.

        Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Miller 2, Jankowski 4, Gibson); Pittsburgh 2 (Polanco 2). RISP_Philadelphia 10 for 26; Pittsburgh 2 for 3.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Miller 2, Jankowski 4, Gibson); Pittsburgh 2 (Polanco 2). RISP_Philadelphia 10 for 26; Pittsburgh 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Miller, Bohm.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, W, 1-0 6 2-3 5 2 2 2 5 113 2.70
Bradley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.07
Hammer 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Kennedy 1 2 2 2 0 2 25 18.00
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Keller, L, 3-8 5 8 4 4 0 2 80 7.05
Ponce 2 7 4 4 0 3 64 8.64
Oviedo 0 1 5 5 4 0 27 11.90
Mears 1 2 0 0 1 2 21 1.69
Nogowski 1 2 2 2 0 0 12 18.00

Oviedo pitched to 5 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Bradley 1-0, Mears 3-3. WP_Ponce.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:44. A_17,875 (38,747).

