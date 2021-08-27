Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 31

|Philadelphia
|14
|7
|3
|7
|—
|31
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|3
|7
|14
|—
|31
First Quarter
Phi_B.Scott 49 pass from Flacco (Elliott kick), 12:17.
NYJ_Cager 2 pass from J.Johnson (Ammendola kick), 5:03.
Phi_Gainwell 5 run (Elliott kick), :54.
Second Quarter
NYJ_FG Ammendola 31, 1:53.
Phi_Arcega-Whiteside 42 pass from Flacco (Elliott kick), :15.
Third Quarter
Phi_FG Elliott 34, 7:00.
NYJ_T.Johnson 3 run (Ammendola kick), :03.
Fourth Quarter
NYJ_Yeboah 21 pass from Morgan (pass failed), 7:03.
Phi_Jacquet 0 fumble return (Elliott kick), 1:15.
NYJ_Yeboah 49 pass from Morgan (J.Adams run), :06.
|
|Phi
|NYJ
|First downs
|20
|20
|Total Net Yards
|379
|382
|Rushes-yards
|22-97
|36-175
|Passing
|282
|207
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|1-4
|Kickoff Returns
|2-26
|6-166
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-30-0
|19-30-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-7
|3-11
|Punts
|4-42.0
|3-51.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|6-52
|Time of Possession
|24:22
|35:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Holyfield 15-57, Gainwell 5-32, Flacco 1-4, B.Scott 1-4. N.Y. Jets, Adams 12-62, T.Johnson 13-53, J.Smith 3-44, Carter 7-12, J.Johnson 1-4.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Flacco 13-16-0-188, Mullens 10-14-0-101. N.Y. Jets, Morgan 12-22-1-145, J.Johnson 7-8-0-73.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Gainwell 4-27, Michel 3-34, Holyfield 3-22, Hightower 3-21, Arcega-Whiteside 2-57, B.Scott 2-49, Stoll 2-14, Fulgham 1-18, Patton 1-18, Reagor 1-18, Ward 1-11. N.Y. Jets, Yeboah 4-100, Cager 3-21, Adams 3-17, V.Smith 2-32, T.Johnson 2-18, J.Smith 2-16, Brown 2-12, Cole 1-8, Carter 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
