Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 31

August 27, 2021 11:10 pm
Philadelphia 14 7 3 7 31
N.Y. Jets 7 3 7 14 31

First Quarter

Phi_B.Scott 49 pass from Flacco (Elliott kick), 12:17.

NYJ_Cager 2 pass from J.Johnson (Ammendola kick), 5:03.

Phi_Gainwell 5 run (Elliott kick), :54.

Second Quarter

NYJ_FG Ammendola 31, 1:53.

Phi_Arcega-Whiteside 42 pass from Flacco (Elliott kick), :15.

Third Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 34, 7:00.

NYJ_T.Johnson 3 run (Ammendola kick), :03.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ_Yeboah 21 pass from Morgan (pass failed), 7:03.

Phi_Jacquet 0 fumble return (Elliott kick), 1:15.

NYJ_Yeboah 49 pass from Morgan (J.Adams run), :06.

___

Phi NYJ
First downs 20 20
Total Net Yards 379 382
Rushes-yards 22-97 36-175
Passing 282 207
Punt Returns 1-8 1-4
Kickoff Returns 2-26 6-166
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-30-0 19-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-7 3-11
Punts 4-42.0 3-51.333
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 4-30 6-52
Time of Possession 24:22 35:38

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Holyfield 15-57, Gainwell 5-32, Flacco 1-4, B.Scott 1-4. N.Y. Jets, Adams 12-62, T.Johnson 13-53, J.Smith 3-44, Carter 7-12, J.Johnson 1-4.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Flacco 13-16-0-188, Mullens 10-14-0-101. N.Y. Jets, Morgan 12-22-1-145, J.Johnson 7-8-0-73.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Gainwell 4-27, Michel 3-34, Holyfield 3-22, Hightower 3-21, Arcega-Whiteside 2-57, B.Scott 2-49, Stoll 2-14, Fulgham 1-18, Patton 1-18, Reagor 1-18, Ward 1-11. N.Y. Jets, Yeboah 4-100, Cager 3-21, Adams 3-17, V.Smith 2-32, T.Johnson 2-18, J.Smith 2-16, Brown 2-12, Cole 1-8, Carter 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

