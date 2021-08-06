Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|4
|7
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Do.Smith lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.201
|Villar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Nido c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|e-Drury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Stroman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.086
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|E.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Pillar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|1
|9
|
|Herrera lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.305
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Gregorius ss
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|c-Williams ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.168
|Kennedy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Jankowski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Gibson p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Torreyes ph-3b-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|New York
|001
|000
|001_2
|5
|1
|Philadelphia
|010
|010
|02x_4
|8
|3
a-grounded out for Loup in the 7th. b-grounded out for Neris in the 7th. c-reached on error for Gregorius in the 8th. d-struck out for Bradley in the 8th. e-struck out for Nido in the 9th. f-grounded out for E.Díaz in the 9th.
E_Báez (2), Bohm 2 (14), Miller (3). LOB_New York 8, Philadelphia 5. 2B_McNeil (12). 3B_Gregorius (2), Miller (2). HR_Villar (11), off Kennedy; Gregorius (10), off Stroman; Harper (19), off E.Díaz. RBIs_Do.Smith (49), Villar (25), Gregorius (34), Gibson (1), Harper 2 (44). CS_Herrera (1), Williams (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Nido, Báez 2, Nimmo 2); Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Miller). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Philadelphia 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Villar. GIDP_Nido, Nimmo.
DP_New York 1 (Nido, McNeil, Nido); Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Gregorius, Miller; Bohm, Segura, Miller).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, L, 7-11
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|91
|2.83
|Loup
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.22
|Lugo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.76
|E.Díaz
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|4.12
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 2-0
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|100
|2.13
|Neris, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|4.11
|Bradley, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.73
|Kennedy, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|13.50
HBP_Loup (Gregorius).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:16. A_30,106 (42,792).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments