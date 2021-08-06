Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 10:41 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 5 2 4 7
Nimmo cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .285
McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .251
Do.Smith lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .257
Báez ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .172
Conforto rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .201
Villar 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .237
Nido c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .236
e-Drury ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .309
Stroman p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .086
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .301
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 8 4 1 9
Herrera lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .245
Segura 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .308
Harper rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .305
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Gregorius ss 2 1 2 1 0 0 .214
c-Williams ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .168
Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miller 1b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .226
Jankowski cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Gibson p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .167
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Torreyes ph-3b-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271
New York 001 000 001_2 5 1
Philadelphia 010 010 02x_4 8 3

a-grounded out for Loup in the 7th. b-grounded out for Neris in the 7th. c-reached on error for Gregorius in the 8th. d-struck out for Bradley in the 8th. e-struck out for Nido in the 9th. f-grounded out for E.Díaz in the 9th.

E_Báez (2), Bohm 2 (14), Miller (3). LOB_New York 8, Philadelphia 5. 2B_McNeil (12). 3B_Gregorius (2), Miller (2). HR_Villar (11), off Kennedy; Gregorius (10), off Stroman; Harper (19), off E.Díaz. RBIs_Do.Smith (49), Villar (25), Gregorius (34), Gibson (1), Harper 2 (44). CS_Herrera (1), Williams (2).

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Nido, Báez 2, Nimmo 2); Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Miller). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Philadelphia 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Villar. GIDP_Nido, Nimmo.

DP_New York 1 (Nido, McNeil, Nido); Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Gregorius, Miller; Bohm, Segura, Miller).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman, L, 7-11 5 5 2 2 1 5 91 2.83
Loup 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 1.22
Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.76
E.Díaz 1 2 2 2 0 1 14 4.12
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, W, 2-0 6 4 1 1 4 3 100 2.13
Neris, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 23 4.11
Bradley, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.73
Kennedy, S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 21 13.50

HBP_Loup (Gregorius).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:16. A_30,106 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise