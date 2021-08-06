Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 5 2 4 7 Nimmo cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .285 McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .251 Do.Smith lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .257 Báez ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .172 Conforto rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .201 Villar 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .237 Nido c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .236 e-Drury ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .309 Stroman p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .086 Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .301 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 8 4 1 9 Herrera lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .245 Segura 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .308 Harper rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .305 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Gregorius ss 2 1 2 1 0 0 .214 c-Williams ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .168 Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Miller 1b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .226 Jankowski cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Gibson p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .167 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Torreyes ph-3b-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271

New York 001 000 001_2 5 1 Philadelphia 010 010 02x_4 8 3

a-grounded out for Loup in the 7th. b-grounded out for Neris in the 7th. c-reached on error for Gregorius in the 8th. d-struck out for Bradley in the 8th. e-struck out for Nido in the 9th. f-grounded out for E.Díaz in the 9th.

E_Báez (2), Bohm 2 (14), Miller (3). LOB_New York 8, Philadelphia 5. 2B_McNeil (12). 3B_Gregorius (2), Miller (2). HR_Villar (11), off Kennedy; Gregorius (10), off Stroman; Harper (19), off E.Díaz. RBIs_Do.Smith (49), Villar (25), Gregorius (34), Gibson (1), Harper 2 (44). CS_Herrera (1), Williams (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Nido, Báez 2, Nimmo 2); Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Miller). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Philadelphia 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Villar. GIDP_Nido, Nimmo.

DP_New York 1 (Nido, McNeil, Nido); Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Gregorius, Miller; Bohm, Segura, Miller).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman, L, 7-11 5 5 2 2 1 5 91 2.83 Loup 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 1.22 Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 3.76 E.Díaz 1 2 2 2 0 1 14 4.12

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, W, 2-0 6 4 1 1 4 3 100 2.13 Neris, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 23 4.11 Bradley, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.73 Kennedy, S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 21 13.50

HBP_Loup (Gregorius).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:16. A_30,106 (42,792).

