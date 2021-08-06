Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Herrera lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Do.Smith lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Williams ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nido c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stroman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kennedy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jankowski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gibson p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|E.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|001
|000
|001
|—
|2
|Philadelphia
|010
|010
|02x
|—
|4
E_Báez (2), Bohm 2 (14), Miller (3). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_New York 8, Philadelphia 5. 2B_McNeil (12). 3B_Gregorius (2), Miller (2). HR_Villar (11), Gregorius (10), Harper (19).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stroman L,7-11
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Loup
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lugo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E.Díaz
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson W,2-0
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Neris H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bradley H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kennedy S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Loup (Gregorius).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:16. A_30,106 (42,792).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments