Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 10:41 pm
< a min read
      
New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 5 2 Totals 31 4 8 4
Nimmo cf 4 1 0 0 Herrera lf 3 0 1 0
McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0 Segura 2b 4 1 1 0
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 1 1 2
Do.Smith lf 4 0 1 1 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0
Báez ss 4 0 1 0 Gregorius ss 2 1 2 1
Conforto rf 3 0 1 0 Williams ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Villar 3b 4 1 1 1 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0
Nido c 2 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Drury ph 1 0 0 0 Knapp ph 1 0 0 0
Stroman p 2 0 0 0 Kennedy p 0 0 0 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 Miller 1b 3 1 1 0
Davis ph 1 0 0 0 Jankowski cf 3 0 0 0
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Gibson p 2 0 1 1
E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 Torreyes ph-3b 1 0 0 0
New York 001 000 001 2
Philadelphia 010 010 02x 4

E_Báez (2), Bohm 2 (14), Miller (3). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_New York 8, Philadelphia 5. 2B_McNeil (12). 3B_Gregorius (2), Miller (2). HR_Villar (11), Gregorius (10), Harper (19).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Stroman L,7-11 5 5 2 2 1 5
Loup 1 1 0 0 0 2
Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 1
E.Díaz 1 2 2 2 0 1
Philadelphia
Gibson W,2-0 6 4 1 1 4 3
Neris H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bradley H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kennedy S,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 1

HBP_Loup (Gregorius).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:16. A_30,106 (42,792).

