Philadelphia 5, Washington 4

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 7 5 1 8 Segura 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .307 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237 B.Harper rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .301 Realmuto c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .275 Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .254 Torreyes ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .276 Herrera cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Williams lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Jankowski cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .306 Wheeler p 3 0 1 0 0 2 .156 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 8 4 2 8 Stevenson cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .212 c-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Sanchez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .267 Soto rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .299 Bell 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .248 Hernandez lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .314 Kieboom 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .250 García ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .146 Barrera c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .262 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .088 a-Parra ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .260 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — R.Harper p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232

Philadelphia 100 000 310_5 7 0 Washington 000 000 220_4 8 0

a-singled for Corbin in the 7th. b-grounded out for R.Harper in the 9th. c-struck out for Stevenson in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 3, Washington 6. HR_Segura (7), off Corbin; Realmuto (12), off Corbin; Torreyes (5), off Corbin; B.Harper (17), off Guerra; Bell (18), off Wheeler. RBIs_Segura (38), Realmuto (49), Torreyes 2 (26), B.Harper (39), Barrera (6), Parra (10), Bell 2 (57).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Torreyes); Washington 2 (Barrera, Bell). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Washington 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_García 2, Barrera, Soto.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, W, 9-6 7 1-3 8 4 4 1 5 105 2.57 Neris, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 4.20 Alvarado, S, 4-6 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.58

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, L, 6-10 7 6 4 4 1 8 93 5.74 Guerra 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 9.00 R.Harper 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.95

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:35. A_17,417 (41,339).

