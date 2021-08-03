Trending:
Philadelphia 5, Washington 4

The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 9:56 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 7 5 1 8
Segura 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .307
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237
B.Harper rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .301
Realmuto c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .275
Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .254
Torreyes ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .276
Herrera cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Williams lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Jankowski cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .306
Wheeler p 3 0 1 0 0 2 .156
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 8 4 2 8
Stevenson cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .212
c-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Sanchez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .267
Soto rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .299
Bell 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .248
Hernandez lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .314
Kieboom 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .250
García ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .146
Barrera c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .262
Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .088
a-Parra ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .260
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0
R.Harper p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Philadelphia 100 000 310_5 7 0
Washington 000 000 220_4 8 0

a-singled for Corbin in the 7th. b-grounded out for R.Harper in the 9th. c-struck out for Stevenson in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 3, Washington 6. HR_Segura (7), off Corbin; Realmuto (12), off Corbin; Torreyes (5), off Corbin; B.Harper (17), off Guerra; Bell (18), off Wheeler. RBIs_Segura (38), Realmuto (49), Torreyes 2 (26), B.Harper (39), Barrera (6), Parra (10), Bell 2 (57).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Torreyes); Washington 2 (Barrera, Bell). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Washington 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_García 2, Barrera, Soto.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, W, 9-6 7 1-3 8 4 4 1 5 105 2.57
Neris, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 4.20
Alvarado, S, 4-6 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.58
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, L, 6-10 7 6 4 4 1 8 93 5.74
Guerra 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 9.00
R.Harper 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.95

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:35. A_17,417 (41,339).

