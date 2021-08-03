Philadelphia 5, Washington 4

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|1
|8
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|B.Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Torreyes ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Herrera cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Williams lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Jankowski cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Wheeler p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|2
|8
|
|Stevenson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|c-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.248
|Hernandez lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|García ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.146
|Barrera c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.088
|a-Parra ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|R.Harper p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|310_5
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|220_4
|8
|0
a-singled for Corbin in the 7th. b-grounded out for R.Harper in the 9th. c-struck out for Stevenson in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 3, Washington 6. HR_Segura (7), off Corbin; Realmuto (12), off Corbin; Torreyes (5), off Corbin; B.Harper (17), off Guerra; Bell (18), off Wheeler. RBIs_Segura (38), Realmuto (49), Torreyes 2 (26), B.Harper (39), Barrera (6), Parra (10), Bell 2 (57).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Torreyes); Washington 2 (Barrera, Bell). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Washington 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_García 2, Barrera, Soto.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 9-6
|7
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|5
|105
|2.57
|Neris, H, 2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|4.20
|Alvarado, S, 4-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.58
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 6-10
|7
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|8
|93
|5.74
|Guerra
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|9.00
|R.Harper
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.95
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:35. A_17,417 (41,339).
