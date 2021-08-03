Trending:
Philadelphia 5, Washington 4

The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 9:56 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 35 4 8 4
Segura 2b 4 1 1 1 Stevenson cf 4 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Adams ph 1 0 0 0
B.Harper rf 4 1 1 1 Sanchez 2b 4 1 2 0
Realmuto c 4 1 2 1 Soto rf 4 0 1 0
Bohm 3b 3 1 1 0 Bell 1b 4 1 1 2
Torreyes ss 4 1 1 2 Hernandez lf 3 1 2 0
Herrera cf-lf 4 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 3 1 1 0
Williams lf 3 0 0 0 García ss 4 0 0 0
Jankowski cf 1 0 0 0 Barrera c 4 0 0 1
Wheeler p 3 0 1 0 Corbin p 2 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 1 1
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Guerra p 0 0 0 0
R.Harper p 0 0 0 0
Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 100 000 310 5
Washington 000 000 220 4

LOB_Philadelphia 3, Washington 6. HR_Segura (7), Realmuto (12), Torreyes (5), B.Harper (17), Bell (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler W,9-6 7 1-3 8 4 4 1 5
Neris H,2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Alvarado S,4-6 1 0 0 0 0 2
Washington
Corbin L,6-10 7 6 4 4 1 8
Guerra 1 1 1 1 0 0
R.Harper 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:35. A_17,417 (41,339).

