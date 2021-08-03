Philadelphia 5, Washington 4

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stevenson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Torreyes ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hernandez lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Herrera cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Williams lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jankowski cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrera c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Wheeler p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Harper p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|310
|—
|5
|Washington
|000
|000
|220
|—
|4
LOB_Philadelphia 3, Washington 6. HR_Segura (7), Realmuto (12), Torreyes (5), B.Harper (17), Bell (18).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler W,9-6
|7
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Neris H,2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Alvarado S,4-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin L,6-10
|7
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|8
|Guerra
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|R.Harper
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:35. A_17,417 (41,339).
