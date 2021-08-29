Philadelphia 7, Arizona 4

|Arizona
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|10
|4
|4
|9
|
|Ahmed ss
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.221
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.346
|Rojas lf-3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Kelly c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.238
|Young 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Ellis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.148
|c-Peralta ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|McCarthy rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Bumgarner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.118
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-P.Smith ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Faria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|d-VanMeter ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|11
|7
|5
|3
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Realmuto 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Miller 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|McCutchen lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.221
|Bonifacio cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kennedy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.143
|Torreyes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Marchan c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Suárez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jankowski cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Arizona
|010
|000
|120_4
|10
|1
|Philadelphia
|200
|030
|02x_7
|11
|0
a-singled for Hammer in the 6th. b-doubled for Ramirez in the 7th. c-singled for Ellis in the 8th. d-walked for Faria in the 8th.
E_Rojas (10). LOB_Arizona 10, Philadelphia 8. 2B_McCarthy (1), P.Smith (23), Ahmed (27), Harper (31). 3B_Marchan (1), Jankowski (2). RBIs_McCarthy (1), Ahmed 3 (34), McCutchen (61), Galvis 3 (4), Bonifacio (1), Marchan (2), Jankowski (10). SB_Herrera (5). SF_Galvis. S_Harper.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Bumgarner 2, Kelly 2, Marte); Philadelphia 3 (Torreyes, Miller, Bonifacio, Harper). RISP_Arizona 3 for 8; Philadelphia 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Rojas, Bonifacio, McCutchen, Torreyes.
DP_Arizona 1 (McCarthy, Kelly, McCarthy).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 7-9
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|4
|3
|100
|4.37
|Ramirez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.38
|Faria
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.08
|Mantiply
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|17
|4.15
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez, W, 6-4
|5
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|95
|1.48
|Hammer
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.65
|Brogdon
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|3.81
|Bradley, H, 9
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|24
|3.51
|Neris, H, 7
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.54
|Kennedy, S, 5-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|6.30
Inherited runners-scored_Hammer 1-0, Neris 2-0. IBB_off Mantiply (Segura).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:25. A_22,237 (42,792).
