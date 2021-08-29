Philadelphia 7, Arizona 4

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 10 4 4 9 Ahmed ss 5 0 2 3 0 1 .221 Marte cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .346 Rojas lf-3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Kelly c 5 1 1 0 0 1 .256 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .238 Young 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Ellis 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .148 c-Peralta ph-lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .257 McCarthy rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .250 Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .118 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-P.Smith ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .268 Faria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 d-VanMeter ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .218 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 7 11 7 5 3 Segura 2b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .297 Realmuto 1b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .264 Miller 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Harper rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .301 McCutchen lf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .221 Bonifacio cf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .000 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Galvis ss 3 1 1 3 0 0 .143 Torreyes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Marchan c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .290 Suárez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Herrera ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jankowski cf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .250

Arizona 010 000 120_4 10 1 Philadelphia 200 030 02x_7 11 0

a-singled for Hammer in the 6th. b-doubled for Ramirez in the 7th. c-singled for Ellis in the 8th. d-walked for Faria in the 8th.

E_Rojas (10). LOB_Arizona 10, Philadelphia 8. 2B_McCarthy (1), P.Smith (23), Ahmed (27), Harper (31). 3B_Marchan (1), Jankowski (2). RBIs_McCarthy (1), Ahmed 3 (34), McCutchen (61), Galvis 3 (4), Bonifacio (1), Marchan (2), Jankowski (10). SB_Herrera (5). SF_Galvis. S_Harper.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Bumgarner 2, Kelly 2, Marte); Philadelphia 3 (Torreyes, Miller, Bonifacio, Harper). RISP_Arizona 3 for 8; Philadelphia 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Rojas, Bonifacio, McCutchen, Torreyes.

DP_Arizona 1 (McCarthy, Kelly, McCarthy).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner, L, 7-9 5 7 5 5 4 3 100 4.37 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.38 Faria 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 5.08 Mantiply 1 2 2 1 1 0 17 4.15

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suárez, W, 6-4 5 1-3 5 1 1 2 5 95 1.48 Hammer 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.65 Brogdon 1 2 1 1 1 1 24 3.81 Bradley, H, 9 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 24 3.51 Neris, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.54 Kennedy, S, 5-6 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 6.30

Inherited runners-scored_Hammer 1-0, Neris 2-0. IBB_off Mantiply (Segura).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:25. A_22,237 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.