Sports News

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 4

The Associated Press
August 29, 2021 4:48 pm
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 10 4 4 9
Ahmed ss 5 0 2 3 0 1 .221
Marte cf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .346
Rojas lf-3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Kelly c 5 1 1 0 0 1 .256
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .238
Young 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .230
Ellis 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .148
c-Peralta ph-lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .257
McCarthy rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .250
Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .118
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-P.Smith ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .268
Faria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
d-VanMeter ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .218
Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 7 11 7 5 3
Segura 2b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .297
Realmuto 1b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .264
Miller 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Harper rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .301
McCutchen lf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .221
Bonifacio cf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .000
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Galvis ss 3 1 1 3 0 0 .143
Torreyes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Marchan c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .290
Suárez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Herrera ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jankowski cf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Arizona 010 000 120_4 10 1
Philadelphia 200 030 02x_7 11 0

a-singled for Hammer in the 6th. b-doubled for Ramirez in the 7th. c-singled for Ellis in the 8th. d-walked for Faria in the 8th.

E_Rojas (10). LOB_Arizona 10, Philadelphia 8. 2B_McCarthy (1), P.Smith (23), Ahmed (27), Harper (31). 3B_Marchan (1), Jankowski (2). RBIs_McCarthy (1), Ahmed 3 (34), McCutchen (61), Galvis 3 (4), Bonifacio (1), Marchan (2), Jankowski (10). SB_Herrera (5). SF_Galvis. S_Harper.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Bumgarner 2, Kelly 2, Marte); Philadelphia 3 (Torreyes, Miller, Bonifacio, Harper). RISP_Arizona 3 for 8; Philadelphia 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Rojas, Bonifacio, McCutchen, Torreyes.

DP_Arizona 1 (McCarthy, Kelly, McCarthy).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner, L, 7-9 5 7 5 5 4 3 100 4.37
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.38
Faria 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 5.08
Mantiply 1 2 2 1 1 0 17 4.15
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suárez, W, 6-4 5 1-3 5 1 1 2 5 95 1.48
Hammer 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.65
Brogdon 1 2 1 1 1 1 24 3.81
Bradley, H, 9 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 24 3.51
Neris, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.54
Kennedy, S, 5-6 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 6.30

Inherited runners-scored_Hammer 1-0, Neris 2-0. IBB_off Mantiply (Segura).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:25. A_22,237 (42,792).

Sports News

